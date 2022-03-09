Celebrities tell which character has given them the most lessons about being a woman

This 8M, Mayrín Villanueva and other celebrities exposed their learning By: Andrea Camarena SEA. 08. 2022

Instagram/@mayrinvillaneva, @reginablandon and @mayaricoterivero Of all the characters they have played, these are the ones that have taught them the most about the power of women!

Over time we have been able to witnessThe evolution that female characters in soap operas, series, movies and plays have had.

From having traditionally submissive roles that reinforced certain stereotypes, today we can see that there is increasing awareness and desire to join efforts to show women for what they are: energetic, determined, self-confident people who are totally capable of achieving what they set out to do.

On the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’ we approached some actresses to meet Which female character has been that, of all the ones they have played, has taught them the most about the power of women. Here are the answers they gave us in exclusive.

Jessica More

“If we talk about the role in life, it would be that of a mother, but as a character, as a woman, I would tell you that ‘Lupita’ from ‘Love to Death'” said the actress.

The reason why ‘Lupita’ was her best teacher is because she recognizes that she was a very strong character, that despite the fact that “she came from below” she gets ahead and does whatever it takes for her daughter. “She is a woman based on love and strength”Jessica says.

Mayrin Villanueva

“I think that all (his characters) have given me lessons, I could not say that one was less, but now my spoiled ones are Alicia from ‘Sin nos dejan’, and Silvita from ‘Neighbors’“Mayrín admitted. And it is that the character of ‘Silvita’ has been with her for 16 years, for which she assures that she has been one of the ones who has taught her the most.

In addition, He said he admired Salma Hayek as an actress for being one of the first women to “throw herself into the ring” and opened doors for many in the entertainment world.

Eva Cedeno

For the Mexican actress, One of the characters who has left the most mark has been ‘Leticia’ from “For loving without law”. This is because, according to the actress, it was a character that personally gave her great visibility, however, she also fondly remembers ‘Elenita’ in ‘I give you life’.

As taught by these strong characters, Eva is willing to raise her voice this March 8and invites all women to do the same: “it’s time to say ‘enough’ to all this that is happening to us, it is important to have courage and get grit from wherever,” said the actress.

Regina Blandon

As for Regina, she said that One of the characters that has shaken him the most is ‘Katurian’, which he currently plays in the play ‘Pillow Man’.

“This character was originally written for a man, and we changed his gender, so it has been very cool because the public’s reaction to the emotional and physical abuse he suffers on stage changes completely,” the actress shared while reflecting on the great lesson that this role has left him: “This writer has reminded me that you have to fight for what you like the most, even if they tell you no.”

Also, Regina highlighted that she has worked with great actresses, being one of the ones she admires the most and with whom she has the best relationship, Michelle Rodriguez: “Mich and I have an incredible relationship because we talk to each other, we ask each other, we tell each other when we feel insecure, and we always give each other very good advice,” Regina assured.

maya ricote

The character who has taught Maya the most about the power of women was ‘Katia’ in ‘Fire Burning’the reason is that, according to the actress, the issue of teenage pregnancy experienced by her character was “something very strong that guided the novel.”

On the other hand, Maya assured that among the women of the international environment that she most admires, there are SAlma Hayek, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lopezbecause they are women that Ricote considers to have embodied powerful characters or have created spaces and inspired many women around the world.

Arantza Ruiz

“I think I’ve had the opportunity to play a lot of characters that have taught me about the power of women, but the clearest are three: Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz in ‘Juana Inés’, Mariluz in ‘Overcoming the Past’, and Carolina in ‘Perfect Test’“, Said the actress, who also added that they have all given her the opportunity to grow and learn to be invincible.

The first one really enjoyed doing it because “Sor Juana she was a woman super ahead of her time with an extraordinary talent that although men, machismo and patriarchy wanted to crush her, she always found a way to stand out”.

As for Mariluz, Arantza remembers how she taught him about sisterhood, union and strength: “we are our best companions, supporters and the best way to climb”.

For her part, Carolina, a role she is currently playing in the staging of Foro Shakespeare, “is a woman with schizophrenia, but she is a mathematical genius in a world of men. She just proves a theorem like no one had done before, but no man believes her because she is a woman” he explained.

Because the fight begins from our own spaces, these actresses have shown that the media should and can be a reflection of what women are todayhowever, the path to dignify the role of women in all content that is created and consumed, still continues.