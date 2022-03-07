Celebrities turning 40 in 2022

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway. AP.jpg

The actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film The Miserables He will turn 40 on November 12.

jamie dornan

Jamie Dornan. AP.jpg

The actor british de 50 shades of Grey He will have his birthday on May 12.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra. AP.jpg

The Indian actress and singer will celebrate her 40th birthday on July 18.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne. AP.jpg

The Oscar-winning actor for his performance in the theory of everything He turned 40 on January 6.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton. AP.jpg

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 on January 9.

prince william

Prince William. AP.jpg

With just a few months to go until Kate’s birthday, Prince William will also celebrate his 40th birthday on June 21.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst. AP.jpg

the actress of spider-man He will turn 40 on April 30.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt. AP.jpg

romantic comedy actor 10 things I hate about youHe had his birthday on February 17.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj. AP.jpg

The American rapper will celebrate her 40th birthday on December 8.