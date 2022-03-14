celebrities uncover first images of the wedding

The driver of I fall laughing was accompanied by the ‘dysfunctional family’ By: Pauline Flowers SEA. 12. 2022

After 15 years of relationship and a couple of postponed dates due to the pandemic, finally, Faisy married Iratxe Beorlegui on March 12 in Atlixco, Puebla, surrounded by relatives, famous and of course, the ‘Dysfunctional Family’ of I fall of laughter.

From the early hours of this weekend, the television presenter expressed with a message the emotion of uniting his life with the Spanish dancer through social networks.

“It’s HOYYY CHINGADAMAD **! Today I MARRY the love of my lifeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!

Throughout the day, the guests have shared the first images of the long-awaited event in which stars such as Mariana Echeverría, Tania Rincón, Michelle Rodríguez, Mariazel, Yurem, Armando Hernández, Jean Duverger, to name a few.

Mariana Echeverría experienced moments of anguish during the journey from CDMX to Puebla and she did not expect that the traffic would play a trick on her that made her doubt whether or not she would arrive at the event.

“I am suffering because I am the godmother of Faisy’s wedding and (there is traffic). They are going to say ‘why didn’t you leave since yesterday like everyone else?’ but no”, she shared in her stories, where hours later she already appeared at the event happy to be on time for the link, where she was godmother and would give a speech.

Mariazel preferred to share with her followers the moments before the wedding in which she was seen having fun in the pool with Jessica Segura, Yurem and Michelle Rodríguez.

The interpreter of ‘Tona’ in 40 and 20 did the same and showed in photos the pink dress with which she looked spectacular, just like Jimena Longoria, who also revealed the entrance of the groom and the bride to the wedding accompanied by Iratxe’s daughter Beorlegi.

