Celebrities use these creams with coconut extract to hydrate and illuminate the skin

Today choosing a single favorite asset is an impossible task. We love hyaluronic acid for its moisturizing and plumping power, and retinol for its renewing capacity. There are trios that work better together than separately, such as lactic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide; but sometimes, we find ingredients that need very little to succeed, such as the

coconut extract.

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow was the first to open the debate, since since she confessed that she used this ingredient to moisturize her face and skin, the revolution was immediate. After her, other models and celebrities followed in her footsteps:

Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouseeven the very

Emma Stone! Within a few months, coconut extract products became Hollywood’s elixir of youth.

And the truth? We are not surprised. It is an ingredient that has millions of benefits, most of them located in its seed. Coconut extract contains many vitamins, minerals and trace elements that deeply moisturize the skin. In addition, it provides vitamin E, an active ingredient that has a powerful antioxidant power that helps us prevent aging and repairs tissues and improves cellular health.

On the other hand, its medium chain fatty acids restore the neutral pH of the dermis, eliminating excess sebum and promoting a hydrated and very beautiful appearance. The best? It can be used as a natural sunscreen, as it blocks up to 20% of UVA rays.

You can use it as Vaseline for lips, as a moisturizer and also in techniques such as Body Slugging. Its uses are endless! And to inspire you, check out these four multifunction creams and balms with coconut extract that are a hit among celebrities for their moisturizing and illuminating power on the face.

Palmer’s Coconut Water Facial Moisturizing.



buy it here



Palmer’s Coconut Water Facial Moisturizing. This facial moisturizer with natural coconut water restores hydration to your skin, providing a radiant and healthy appearance for 24 hours. Its revitalizing formula includes hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes for a silky, nourished and elastic finish that lasts all day.

Dr. Jackson’s Natural Products 04 Coconut Melt.



buy it here



Dr. Jackson’s Natural Products 04 Coconut Melt. Made with 100% organic coconut oil, this multifunctional balm hydrates, softens and brightens the skin. It is rich in lauric acid and coconut extract, acting as a fluid that fights blemishes, smoothes the epidermal barrier and immediately achieves a velvety result.

Pixi Beauty Collagen Tonic.



buy it here



Pixi Beauty Collagen Tonic. For those looking for the complete routine, this Pixi toner with collagen and coconut extract protects the skin from environmental aggressors thanks to its antioxidant power. The result is a rejuvenated, hydrated and uniform skin.

All in one Magic Coconut by Koconoi.



All in one Magic Coconut by Koconoi. Its uses are endless. You can use it as a hair mask, as a body moisturizer and as a face cream. Its texture is light, it is quickly absorbed and does not leave a greasy feeling on the face. Its formula contains coconut oil, vitamin E and proteins. It is also enriched with shea butter, an ingredient that smoothes wrinkles and deeply nourishes.