Celebrities walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The pandemic left us for a while without the lights of the galas for the best in the industry. That was left behind: this afternoon it spread in the Microsoft Theater Los Angeless the red carpet for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Succession, ted lasso Y The White Lotus are the favorites of this edition that also took into account euphoria Y the squid gametwo of the most viewed stories in the last year.

Julia Garner at the reception for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Ozark.” Photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Although among the nominees there are legends such as Jason Bateman, Bob Odendirk and Brian Cox, Latinos are also present at the gala, as Oscar Isaac aspires to the recognition of best actor in a limited series (miniseries) for Scenes from a Marriage.

Another of the Latin stars who are on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards is the Mexican Diego Luna, who will deliver one of the awards. Although he does not have a nomination, the “charolastra” shone recently for the advances of the series Andorfrom Star Wars.

Ariana DeBose and Selena Gomez are other figures that will be present at the gala for the best television productions of the last year.

From 6:00 p.m. (CDMX) various international figures arrived on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards, as was the case with Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Christina Ricci, among other celebrities.

Actress Zendaya on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a Valeentino dress. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP

Sydney Sweeney was another of the stars who arrived at the Microsoft Theater on a special day, since today is also her birthday, something that reminded the audience when she had microphones in front of her.

Sydney Sweeney seeks to celebrate with a statuette. Photo: AFP

Reese Witherspoon also arrived at the ceremony and was surprised by her dark dress, but in which the lights were reflected.

Among the actors there were also those who caused surprise for their elegance. It was the case of Sebastian Stan, who wore a black gala suit and became a trend, adding another day in conversation on social networks after it was recently announced that he will be in the cast of Thunderboltsfrom Marvel.

Actor Sebastian Stan and Emily Gerson Saines at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP