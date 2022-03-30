Celebrities who also struggle with alopecia – Publimetro Chile

Jada Pinkett Smith has been given the task of making visible how hard it is to face female alopecia, after revealing in 2018 that suffered.

Although he fought to fight it and not stay bald spot was not successful so he decided shave and accept your condition.

The androgenic alopecia is considered by the World Health Organization as a common disease, characterized by hair loss, and which usually develops around the 50 yearsalthough this can vary between different ethnic groups, and affects a 50 percent of men and only 10 percent Women’s.

The women who suffer from it can be left with handfuls of hair on their hands while bathing, as happened to the actress.

Initially Jade attributed the alopecia to stress and revealed that the disease made her shake from afraid for fear of going bald.

Celebrities with alopecia

The wife of Will Smith She is not the only one who has had to deal with this disease, since more than one celebrity has told her history.

Naomi Campbell

supermodel a case of fibrosing alopecia. When her wigs reveal her forehead, it is noticeable that it has gained ground towards the back of her head.

Kristin Davis

She was recognized for her character as charlotte on Sex and the city and in And just like that, He commented that after finishing recording the last season of the series, his hair thinned and began to fall out.

Tyra banks

The model told a few years ago that she suffered hair loss while writing the book Modelland product of stress.

Keira Knightley

The celebrity She is another one who has publicly accepted that she wears wigs. The constant changes in hair color that her characters demand of her have led her to lose a lot hair.

read Michele

After becoming a mother in 2021 Lea suffered from alopecia due to the hormonal changes that a pregnancy generates.