celebrities who are mother and daughter in national and international entertainment

This Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day is celebrated, a date to commemorate the work of millions of women who have taken the title of mother and have raised their children forward.

Some women, in addition to holding the title of famous or celebrities, are mothers whose daughters have followed in their footsteps in music and television.

These are some celebrities who are mother and daughter.

Carmenza Cossio and Monica Lopera

The two actresses participated together in Francis the mathematician, precisely as mother and daughter, and since then each one has reaped triumphs in Colombian productions.

Cossio, for example, played the role of Leda, in the novel Arelys Henao, I sing not to cry, from Canal Caracol. Meanwhile, Mónica Lopera participated in various national soap operas such as In Eva’s heels Y An angel named Blue.

The two have always shown that they have a unique love for each other and constantly share photos of family moments on their social networks.

Judy Henriquez and Adriana Romero

The actress Judy Henríquez has years of experience in Colombian television and has participated in countless productions at the national level, from movies, soap operas, series, to theater, which has given her the qualification of being a “lady actress”.

Some of the outstanding productions are Stagger, Until money do us part, The saga, House of queens, Open heart and recently participated in the female chief and in The Law of the heart.

Precisely, in this last production he coincided with his daughter, also an actress Adriana Romero, who has participated in productions such as The clone, Revenge, The promise Y the caponera, among other. She also is known for being married to actor Rodrigo Candamil.

Morella Zuleta and Ilenia Antonini

Morella Zuleta is a Colombian actress who has participated in different national productions such as Pedro, the scaly one, The daughter of the mariachi, Dora, the warden, I’ll wait for you there Y Fathers and sons.

Zuleta is the mother of Ilenia Antonini, who is an actress, singer and youtuber known for having participated in the Nickelodeon series Noobees. He was also a member of the Clara Lina children’s choir and participated on television in programs such as Vampire Girl, Three Miracles, and the movie This Stinks.

Amparo Perez and Juana Arias

Amparo Pérez is a journalist and viewer advocate for Canal Caracol, and is known in the industry for having participated in other presentation spaces. What few know is that she is the mother of actress Juana Arias, who has participated in productions such as The lord of the skies, in another skin, 5 loose widows, among others.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix – Photo: Getty Images for Netflix

The sought-after actress is one of the icons of Hollywood, where she has participated in countless films and plays, such as Rogue Youth, Crime City, A Place Called Paradise and Two Muchwhere she met her ex-husband Antonio Banderas.

In addition, Griffith is the mother of actress Dakota Johnson, who reached the height of her fame after starring in the saga of the 50 shades of gray.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images – Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Actress Goldie Hawn has participated in countless film and television tapes in the United States. She was the winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress in the film cactus flower. She has also been the narrator of different tapes and programs related to her history as an actress.

Hawn is the mother of Kate Hudson, one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood after having participated in romantic comedy films such as How to lose a man in 10 days, 3 is a crowd among other.