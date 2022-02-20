Celebrities who are the same age
Today we discover that Prince William and Nicki Minaj are the same age and it has been one of the most interesting facts we have learned this month.
1.
Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe
two.
Adele and Vanessa Hudgens
3.
Prince William and Nicki Minaj
Four.
The Sprouse Twins and Cardi B
5.
JoJo Siwa and Bhad Bhabie
6.
Eugene Levy and Dolly Parton
7.
Shawn Mendes and G Hannelius
8.
Miranda Cosgrove and Chance the Rapper
9.
Megan Fox and Colleen Ballinger
10.
Olivia Colman and Christian Bale
eleven.
Macaulay Culkin and Lin-Manuel Miranda
12.
Alexis Bledel and Tom Hiddleston
13.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Machine Gun Kelly
14.
Gal Gadot and Carly Rae Jepsen
fifteen.
Post Malone and Laura Marano
16.
Snoop Dogg and Jared Leto
17.
Darren Barnett and Ed Sheeran
18.
The Olsen twins and Usain Bolt
19.
Beyonce and Elijah Wood
twenty.
Natalie Portman and Pitbull
twenty-one.
Sandra Bullock and Boris Johnson
22.
Jim Parsons and Andrew Lincoln
23.
Jane Fonda and Morgan Freeman
24.
Paul Giamatti and Vin Diesel
25.
Bella Hadid and Abigail Breslin
26.
Halsey and Dakota Fanning
27.
Tobey Maguire and David Harbor
28.
Cindy Crawford and Mike Tyson
29.
Bella Thorne and Simone Biles
30.
Margot Robbie and Sarah Hyland
31.
Scott Patterson and Jamie Lee Curtis
32.
Chuck Norris and Dr. Anthony Fauci
33.
Kim Kardashian and Christina Ricci
3. 4.
And finally, John Cena, John Oliver and Jason Earles
This post was translated from English.
