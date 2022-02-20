Celebrities who are the same age

Today we discover that Prince William and Nicki Minaj are the same age and it has been one of the most interesting facts we have learned this month.

1.

Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe

Both would turn 96 this year. Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926; Marilyn, June 1, 1926.

two.

Adele and Vanessa Hudgens

They both turn 34 this year. Adele was born on May 5, 1988; Vanessa, on December 14, 1988.

3.

Prince William and Nicki Minaj

They both turn 40 this year. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982; Nicki, on December 8, 1982.

Four.

The Sprouse Twins and Cardi B

All three turn 30 this year. Dylan and Cole were born on August 4, 1992; Cardi B on October 11, 1992.

5.

JoJo Siwa and Bhad Bhabie

They both turn 19 this year. JoJo was born on May 19, 2003; Bhad Bhabie, on March 26, 2003.

6.

Eugene Levy and Dolly Parton

They both turn 76 this year. Eugene was born on December 17, 1946; Dolly, on January 19, 1946.

7.

Shawn Mendes and G Hannelius

They both turn 24 this year. Shawn was born on August 8, 1998; G, on December 22, 1998.

8.

Miranda Cosgrove and Chance the Rapper

They both turn 29 this year. Miranda was born on May 14, 1993; Chance on April 16, 1993.

9.

Megan Fox and Colleen Ballinger

They both turn 36 this year. Megan was born on May 16, 1986; Colleen, on November 21, 1986.

10.

Olivia Colman and Christian Bale

Both already turned 48 this year. Olivia and Christian were born on the same day: January 30, 1974.

eleven.

Macaulay Culkin and Lin-Manuel Miranda

They both turn 42 this year. Macaulay was born on August 26, 1980; Lin-Manuel, on January 16, 1980.

12.

Alexis Bledel and Tom Hiddleston

They both turn 41 this year. Alexis was born on September 16, 1981; Tom, on February 9, 1981.

13.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Machine Gun Kelly

They both turn 32 this year. Thomas was born on May 16, 1990; MGK, on ​​April 22, 1990.

14.

Gal Gadot and Carly Rae Jepsen

They both turn 37 this year. Gal was born on April 30, 1985; Carly, on November 21, 1985.

fifteen.

Post Malone and Laura Marano

They both turn 27 this year. Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995; Laura, on November 29, 1995.

16.

Snoop Dogg and Jared Leto

They both turn 51 this year. Snoop was born on October 20, 1971; Jared, on December 26, 1971.

17.

Darren Barnett and Ed Sheeran

They both turn 31 this year. Darren was born on April 27, 1991; Ed, February 17, 1991.

18.

The Olsen twins and Usain Bolt

All three turn 36 this year. Mary-Kate and Ashley were born on June 13, 1986; Usain, on August 21, 1986.

19.

Beyonce and Elijah Wood

They both turn 41 this year. Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981; Elijah, on January 28, 1981.

twenty.

Natalie Portman and Pitbull

They both turn 41 this year. Natalie was born on June 9, 1981; Pitbull, on January 15, 1981.

twenty-one.

Sandra Bullock and Boris Johnson

They both turn 58 this year. Sandra was born on July 26, 1964; Boris, on June 19, 1964.

22.

Jim Parsons and Andrew Lincoln

They both turn 49 this year. Jim was born on March 24, 1973; Andrew, on September 14, 1973.

23.

Jane Fonda and Morgan Freeman

They both turn 85 this year. Jane was born on December 21, 1937; Morgan, on June 1, 1937.

24.

Paul Giamatti and Vin Diesel

They both turn 55 this year. Paul was born on June 6, 1967; Vin, on July 18, 1967.

25.

Bella Hadid and Abigail Breslin

They both turn 26 this year. Bella was born on October 9, 1996; Abigail, on April 14, 1996.

26.

Halsey and Dakota Fanning

They both turn 28 this year. Halsey was born on September 29, 1994; Dakota, on February 23, 1994.

27.

Tobey Maguire and David Harbor

They both turn 47 this year. Tobey was born on June 27, 1975; David, on April 10, 1975.

28.

Cindy Crawford and Mike Tyson

They both turn 56 this year. Cindy was born on February 20, 1966; Mike, June 30, 1966.

29.

Bella Thorne and Simone Biles

They both turn 25 this year. Bella was born on October 8, 1997; Simone, on March 14, 1997.

30.

Margot Robbie and Sarah Hyland

They both turn 32 this year. Margot was born on July 2, 1990; Sarah, on November 24, 1990.

31.

Scott Patterson and Jamie Lee Curtis

They both turn 64 this year. Scott was born on September 11, 1958; Jamie, on November 22, 1958.

32.

Chuck Norris and Dr. Anthony Fauci

They both turn 82 this year. Chuck was born on March 10, 1940; Dr. Fauci, on December 24, 1940.

33.

Kim Kardashian and Christina Ricci

They both turn 42 this year. Kim was born on October 21, 1980; Christina, on February 12, 1980.

3. 4.

And finally, John Cena, John Oliver and Jason Earles

All three turn 44 this year. John Cena and John Oliver were born on the same day: April 23, 1977. Jason was born on April 26, 1977.

