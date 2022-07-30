Celebrities who are very similar, if you cross them you will surely confuse them

Throughout our lives surely at least once we have been confused with someone or have highlighted the resemblance we have with certain celebrities.

It also happens to celebrities and the funniest thing is that surely the fans have confused them with other celebrities similar to them. In this case we will mention four pairs of prominent characters who seem to be brothers, or directly the same person, due to their very similar features. Several have even joked about it.

Sebastian Stan/Mark Hamil

Sebastian Stan will star in A different man and he will be unrecognizable.

It may be that we have never related to the very Luke Skywalker with The Winter Soldier, and the truth is that their characters are not related at all. However, the actors who play them, Mark Hamill and Sebastian Stan, respectively, it seems that they are twin brothers. Maybe now the resemblance is not so remarkable since Hamill is a few years older than Stan, but if we compare images of the two actors when they were younger, it is possible to see the physical resemblance they have.

At the moment, they have not shared any projects, but it would definitely be very interesting to see them together. Currently Stan is quite busy with his work, in recent years he has participated in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldierstarred in Pam and Tommy alongside Lily James and was in Freshan original horror film.

Tom Hardy/Logan Marshall Green

Tom Hardy will be back in Venom 3.

Another pair of celebrities who are very similar are the British actor Tom Hardy and the American actor Logan Marshall Green. In addition, the two are almost the same age, Hardy was born in 1977 and is 44 years old, the second is 45 years old and was born in 1976.

Logan is not as recognized as Hardy, but he has participated in very interesting projects and has provided very good performances in several of them. One of the most notable is in the horror film The invitation which follows Will (Marshall-Green), who is invited to a dinner party at his ex-wife Eden’s house. However, Eden doesn’t seem to be the same woman Will knew, and dinner becomes progressively more awkward.

Logan also acted in big productions like Prometheus either Spiderman: Homecoming. For his part, Tom Hardy is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and has acted in projects such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Dunkirk, Legend and on the Serie Peaky Blinders.

Jaime Pressley/Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

margot robbie she is one of the actresses of the moment and she is giving a lot to talk about with her next film Barbieof Greta Gerwig and co-starring Ryan Gosling. Also, his career took off when he participated in The wolf of Wall Streetwhere she played Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo Dicaprio’s character.

Secondly, Jaime Elizabeth Pressley is an American actress and model known for her roles on the comedy series Mom, my name is earl and in movies like parody There is another American movie.

Will Ferrell/Chad Smith

Chad and Ferrell in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. (Source: IMDB)

american comedian Will Ferrell is one of the most famous in Hollywood and has participated in classics such as Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Zoolander and other films in which he is usually the noisy, shabby, half-childish character. Most of his career was based on comedy, from his beginnings on the sketch show Saturday night Livebut has played the occasional dramatic role, as in stranger than fictionbeside Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffmann.

The only musician on the list is Chad Smith, known for being the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers band. In turn, he has collaborated with great artists throughout his career.

In this case, both characters have recognized their resemblance and have repeatedly joked about it and participated in interviews together. They also got together to raise funds for charity.

