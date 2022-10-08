Celebrities who became mothers after 40

There is no age to be mothers, whether it is their first child or many years later, women experience motherhood at increasingly advanced ages.

This trend can be seen among the famous, such is the case of the actress Hillary Swank who recently announced that at 48 she is pregnant with twins.

Cameron Diaz (External source)

Like Maria Fernanda Callejonwho gave birth to her first daughter at the age of 49, after a long struggle.

The driver Viviana Canosa She became pregnant at the age of 41. she and she announced the news of her on her show program Más Viviana.

Read more: Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and others who broke stereotypes of maternity clothes

Salma Hayek: At 41, the Mexican actress became Valentina’s mother. “I had my daughter very late. I thought that she was not going to be able to do it and it was something very important for me », she confessed.

Mariah Carey: When she was 41 years old, the American singer gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, the result of her relationship with Nick Cannon.

Nicole Kidman: The Australian star adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Anthony Connor, when she was married to Tom Cruise. After her divorce, she said yes to the singer Keith Urban. At 41, she had her first biological daughter, Sunday Rose. Later, she had another one, Faith Margaret, but she was gestated through a surrogate mother.

Also read: Pregnant with style

Salma Hayek (Image)

The actress Chloe Sevigny She became a mother for the first time at the age of 45.

Cameron Diaz released the news that she was expecting her baby when she was 47 years old.

The model Jovovich mile He has three girls, but the last of them came into the world when he was 43 years old.

At 48 years old, Rachel Weiss gave birth to a girl. She already had a son and he a daughter from previous relationships.

Michael Jackson’s younger sister, Janet Jacksonannounced through People magazine that she was pregnant with her first child at age 50.