Celebrities who dared to cheat on their ‘dream’ girlfriends and wives

Several celebrities They have monopolized the headlines of the press at an international level, mainly actors, athletes and singers, for doing their thing “hiddenly” and cheat on their partners

While many cheating scandals begin as speculation and second-hand information, guilty they end up being discovered with all the truth supported by evidence and even showing their faces on their own.

Here are some male stars who dared to cheat on their talented partners and famous for their beautystyle and work within the entertainment industry.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

The super model prepares her divorce suit against Sebastian for allegedly serial infidelity.

Apparently the infidelity of the 41-year-old businessman and film producer “was an open secret” and among his social circle it was not strange that Emily had taken the initiative to separate.

It was in mid-July that news of their breakup broke due to claims of cheating on his part. days before the businessman Sebastian Bear-McClard was seen with the model Suki Waterhouse26, in New York without her wedding ring.

Before Emily kicked off the runway season at New York and Europeit was learned that he was about to sign the divorce, although he was still begging for a second chance.

Photo: AP

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The singer broke the silence on the accusations of cheating on the supermodel Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh just as they had just announced their third pregnancy.

Stroh revealed their relationship with a video that went viral, showing evidence of their bond and even messages in which he told her that he would name his new baby after her in her honor.

Following this scandal, several more women spoke out and accused him of harassment, flirty messages and cheating on his supermodel wife.

Adam Levine He did not deny all the accusations, but he did speak out for the first one, pointing out that he had never been unfaithful, that they were only messages.

In the past, the leader of Maroon 5 said that at some point he was unfaithful (not to Prinsloo) and that monogamy “is not in the genetic makeup” of men.

Forum: AP

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

tristan thompson He has starred in several infidelity scandals in 2018, 2019 and recently another last year, which included a baby with the coach Marlee Nichols.

He cheated on Khloé Kardashian with a couple of women in 2018 shortly before their daughter True was born. Although the businesswoman forgave him, she did it again in 2019 with Jordyn Woodsthe then best friend of Kylie Jenner.

As that was not enough for him, while starting a new phase with Kardashian in 2021, Thompson cheated on her again with the fitness trainer during her birthday celebrations, which ended with a new son.

The scandal about his infidelity and paternity it exploded in late 2021 when Nichols filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA star.

Recently, while giving birth to his second child with Khloé, the player was linked with a stranger in Greece and then with the adult model. Juanita JCV.

Gerard Pique and Shakira

Shakira and Gerard Pique They have been in the midst of media attention after announcing their separation last June.

Since then, endless information has emerged about the reasons for their breakup and the identity of the Barcelona defender’s new girlfriend, with whom he allegedly cheated on the singer for months, has been revealed.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for understanding her,” the singer revealed in a press release.

Days before the official announcement, it was said that the player had left the house where he lived with Shakira and his two children, although at the time nothing was confirmed by the stars.

In recent days, the player of the Barcelona has been seen numerous times with his new conquest Clara Chia, 23 years old, at concerts and family gatherings, as well as on romantic dates.



Photo: AFP

Jay-Z and Beyonce

Not even being the most powerful couple in the music industry in terms of influence and money, this pair is saved from scandals of infidelity.

in the album lemonade of Beyonce the rapper’s infidelity with a woman nicknamed in a line of the song was exposed sorry like “Becky with the good hair”.

Although at the time the deception on the part of Jay Zthe rapper took it upon himself to make his own revelations on his album 4:44 in which he sang nothing but apologies to Beyoncé and her daughter Blue.

In an interview with T Magazinethe rapper addressed the issue by pointing out that music had served as therapy to overcome this chapter in his life.

“You know, most people leave, and the divorce rate is 50% or something like that because most people can’t see themselves,” he said.

“The hardest thing is seeing the pain on someone’s face that you caused and then having to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Rumors emerged in 2019, backed up by claims and photographs, about infidelity his wife Jessica Biel with the actress Alisha Wainwrightwith whom he acted in Palmer.

The singer denied the deception in a press release in which he apologized to Jessica Biel and his son for the damage caused.

“A few weeks ago I showed a strong lapse in judgment, but let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” she said.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” she added.

Currently the couple is still together; they share their children Silas Tandall and Phineas Timberlake-Biel.