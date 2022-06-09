Celebrities who deal with alopecia problems Health180

As women we are subjected to a series of requirements imposed by society, in which we must always show our best facet. At least that’s how it was until a few years ago. Fortunately, things are changing and we can now talk more openly about topics that were seen as taboo. Alopecia is one of those problems that many women have to deal with, even famous ones.

What is alopecia?

Magazine Elsevier defines it as follows: “Alopecia is the term used to designate relatively abundant and early hair loss, of any type and origin, which previously usually undergoes a weakening process. This process, in the vast majority of cases and especially in men, begins at the apex of the skull (crown) and on both sides of the forehead (recesses)”.

Previously this problem mainly affected males, but it is becoming more common in females. Hair loss reaches a prevalence in men and women over 40 years of age and of white race close to 50%, generates up to 8% of dermatological consultations.

Hair loss in the world of entertainment

“Painful”, “depressing” and “embarrassing” are some of the adjectives that Hollywood actresses, such as Jada Pinkett Smith, and other personalities have used when publicizing their struggle with hair loss.

Pinkett Smith spoke for the first time in 2018 about his diagnosis of alopecia, that is, massive hair loss, which in his case is autoimmune: “It was one of those moments in my life when I was literally shaking with fear,” he said in an edition of his program “The Red Table”.

The topic became a global topic of conversation on Sunday night after comedian Chris Rock joked at the Oscars about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, only to receive a slap in the face from the actress’s husband, Will Smith, who he finished off by yelling angrily: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

“Suicidal Impulses”

“Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with alopecia,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who made her diagnosis public in 2020.

“The deeply vulnerable and difficult times our families see,” added Pressley, who was quick to congratulate Smith on Twitter on Sunday as well, though he later deleted the message.

Several actresses in recent years have spoken about the impact of losing their hair due to stress, postpartum and even due to covid-19, in a context of questioning the pressures that women are subjected to fit in with the standards of beauty.

“I have struggled with hair loss my entire adult life,” actress Ricki Lake wrote on Instagram in 2020 while showing off her close-cropped hair. “It’s been embarrassing, painful, depressing, lonely. There were times when I was even suicidal,” she added in a post explaining how pregnancies, stress, hair treatments and diet left her hairless.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s real … Why don’t actresses ever talk about it?” “Sex Games” actress Selma Blair told People magazine in 2011 after giving birth.

Oscar winner Viola Davis confessed to having dealt with alopecia for much of her life and tried to hide it with wigs. “I had a wig that I wore around the house, one that I wore to events, one to work out. I never showed my natural hair. I desperately wanted people to think I was beautiful,” she said in an interview.

Davis, who has been more outspoken on the subject in the last decade, even included in the series “How to Get Away with Murder” a scene in which her character, a lawyer and professor with a strong personality, takes off her wig, leaving exposing her short hair.

Recently, actress Alyssa Milano also spoke about hair loss, but as a consequence of having suffered from covid-19. “It’s hard, especially when you’re an actress and a lot of your identity is tied to things like having long, silky hair and clean skin,” she said in an interview on social media.

“Stigma”

“Alopecia is not a joke,” the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) said in a statement on Monday. “It is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the head, face and sometimes other areas of the body,” the NAAF detailed, explaining that the condition affects about 7 million people in the United States and about 147 million worldwide. the world.

“It can have a significant emotional, psychosocial and mental impact … Many people are dealing with pain, and the best we can do is support them and fight against the stigma and discrimination that persists,” said Nicole Friedland, president of the NAAF .

While Jada Pinkett Smith has been commenting on her social networks the way she accepts hair loss, adopting a completely shaved look, Chris Rock has already addressed in the past the relationship between black women and their hair in the documentary “Good Hair”, which he co-wrote and narrated.

Launched in 2009 at the Sundance festival, Rock said his inspiration was hearing one of his daughters ask why she didn’t have “good hair.” The work also brought controversy: a documentary filmmaker sued the comedian alleging plagiarism.

