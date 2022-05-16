Celebrities who decided to adopt and are happy with their children

These celebrities decided to adopt to babies, children and even teenagers to give them a beautiful family and opportunities.

The beautiful desire to change the life of a child or fertility problems are some of the reasons that lead celebrities to adopt. They took on that responsibility and today they have become wonderful parents to their children.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has six children, three of them are adopted, they are Maddox, whom the actress first adopted, Pax Thien of Cambodian nationality and Zahara Marley of Ethiopian origin. The actress has established herself as a good mother and is almost always seen in the company of her children.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is one of those Hollywood celebrities who keeps her private life pretty private. However, at the end of 2020, the actress shared a photo of her with her adoptive daughters on Instagram. In 2012, Charlize adopted Jackson, and three years later, August joined the family.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock announced that she wanted to temporarily retire from the cinema to take care of Louis, eleven, and Laila, eight, whose upbringing she shares with her boyfriend, photographer Ryan Randall. Her children were adopted and the actress made it clear that she wanted to take time exclusively to be a mother.

Tom Cruise

Nicole adopted Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony when she was married to Tom Cruise, however once their separation occurred, their children went to live with the actor.

madonna

Madonna discovered her vocation as a mother with Rocco and Lourdes, both biological, but after a series of complications, the doctors determined that the singer could not have more children. However, the singer decided to enlarge her family with her next four children: David, Mercy, Estere and Stella, who were the result of her adoption.

