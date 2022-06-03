Celebrities who did not abandon their careers for their partners – New Woman

Your partner should be a pillar of support, not an obstacle that prevents you from following your dreams and these celebrities have shown it with the way they have taken their relationships on par with their careers.

Perhaps their partners work in something completely different or even in the same industry at other levels, but that has not been a reason for them to fight for what they want.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Although they are now in the midst of the scandal over an alleged separation, the singer never stopped doing what she loves most to be with Piqué. Both are important public figures and the fact that he dedicated himself to soccer did not mean that Shakira moved away from the stage.

Regardless of her love status, Shakira is and will continue to be one of the most important Latinas in the world. In fact, she is one of the best-selling recording artists in history, according to Billboard. At the end of 2017, the Colombian became the first artist to submit four songs in Spanish from a single album to Billboard Hot 100. It is estimated that he has sold more than 75 million albums and singles.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

They have been together for more than 10 years and although they have always struggled to keep their relationship and family life as hermetic as possible, they have become an example of union and mutual support.

Both are recognized actors and have been in important projects with the greats of the industry. In fact, they were nominated for “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” at the same time, which proves that neither has stopped nurturing his career to please the other.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z They have been together for over fifteen years and have been one of the most power couples on the show. The singer is undoubtedly an ambitious woman who has stayed on top no matter what her husband does. And the fact is that she not only sings but also composes, produces and is quite the businesswoman. Throughout his 20-year career, he has won 28 Grammy Awards, has sold close to 100 million recordings as a solo artist and another 60 million with Destiny’s Child, becoming one of the best-selling artists.

Before their 2008 wedding, they reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement that would give Beyonce 5 million dollars for each child that they would have together during the course of their marriage. They currently have three: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively supported the great work being done at UNHCR Photo: Instagram @vancityreynolds

Blake and Ryan met in 2010 on the set of a movie and became very close. In 2011 they began a courtship and then married in 2012. Today they have formed a large family made up of them and their three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

Although his appearances in the Marvel universe have brought Ryan to the top, Blake is always in the spotlight for his beauty and the powerful image he projects.

The Gossip Girl star stepped away from the spotlight for a while to focus on her family, but she’s never really stopped working. In 2012, Lively was chosen as the face of Gucci’s fragrance, called Gucci Premiere and in 2013, she joined one of its most important campaigns to raise funds and awareness of women’s issues in terms of education, health and justice. Now Blake will debut as a film director with secondsan adaptation of the graphic novel created by Bryan Lee O’Malley what is a best seller in the world of comics. Next to her will be the screenwriter Edgar Wright (BabyDriver, Last night in Soho…).