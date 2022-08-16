celebrities who disconnected like Tom Holland from the networks for mental health

The actor Tom Holland, known for his role in Spiderman, announced this Sunday that he is leaving social networks to safeguard your mental health. But he is not the first ‘media star’ to need a media retreat. She joins many other celebrities to whom the overexposure of her image ends up taking its toll.

Other well-known artists have already done the same: from the singer Justin Bieber even the actress Selena Gomez. Without going too far, here in Spain, the influencer Dulceida’s withdrawal from the networks was very famous.

Actor Tom Holland decides to leave social networks “for mental health”



“Let’s talk mental health”

The British actor has said goodbye of his nearly 68 million Instagram followers with a video and a message about the importance of mental health.

He says feel “overwhelmed and trapped, in a spiral that destabilizes their state of mind“. He is tormented by the bad reviews of some platforms that make it difficult to preserve privacy.

In the statement, Holland mentions a charity dedicated to adolescent mental health care, which treats mood issues, anxiety and insecurities.

The actor also launches a strong social message: “There is a terrible stigma against mental health… asking for and seeking help is not something we should be ashamed of.”

Harassed in his childhood, he thus shows his vulnerability. As the, Justin Bieber closed his profiles for a time. also the singer Selena Gomez just a year before being admitted for an emotional crisis or one of the protagonists of ‘Stranger Things’.

Pamela Anderson, Ed Sheeran, Malu… the list is very long. Holland is not the first nor will he be the only one to walk away from criticism on social networks. A wake-up call about how important it can be to get away ‘from the noise’ and dedicate time to emotional tranquility.