Celebrities who do not want to remarry: Kaley Cuoco, Sandra Bullock and more | Famous

The entertainment world has given us beautiful couples who have been together for more than two decades. However, it has also shown us the other side of love: that of broken hearts and divorce.

After experiencing one or several marital breakups, these celebrities have decided that they will never walk down the aisle again.

5 celebrities who do not want to remarry

The actress of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has been married twice. From 2013 to 2015 she lived her life in marriage with tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Two years after her divorce, she became engaged to businessman Karl Cook, whom she married in 2018 but divorced in 2021.

After these experiences, Kaley declared for the magazine ‘Glamour’ that marriage is no longer in her plans, but she did not rule out having a formal relationship in the future.

“I will never marry again. I would love to have a long-term relationship or civil union. But I will never marry again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Drew Barrymore has walked down the aisle three times. She did it the first time in 1994, when she married Jeremy Thomas, but before they were married for two months, she filed for divorce.

Later, in July 2001, she married actor and comedian Tom Green. However, Green filed for divorce months later, in December of that year.

Ten years later, Drew began a relationship with businessman Will Kopelman, whom she married in 2012 and debuted in motherhood. Together they have two daughters. However, in 2016 they separated.

Currently, the actress enjoys her single life and is convinced that she is never going to get married, as she revealed to the magazine ‘People’ in 2020.

“Never. Never never never. I will never get married again!… I don’t want to be intertwined with someone like that ever again. You separate and move on. You get divorced, and it’s so different.”

Like Drew Barrymore, the ‘Catwoman’ actress has experienced what it’s like to be married three times. From 1993 to 1997, she was married to baseball player David Justice.

In 2001, she bet on love again and married musician Eric Benét, but they separated in 2003 (their divorce became official in 2005).

Two years after her second divorce, in 2007, Halle told ‘InStyle’ magazine that she wanted to never walk down the aisle again.

“I will never, ever marry again.”

However, in 2013 she broke her promise, as she married the French actor Olivier Martinez.

Unfortunately, this marriage also came to an end – in 2015 they announced their separation.

After these experiences, Halle Berry is once again convinced that she does not want to get married again and proof of this was the statements she gave at the 2017 City Summit and Gala.

“[Como] women, we get married thinking that it will last forever and that this is our prince on a shining horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me when I was a child… and today I am against fairy tales.”

The Oscar winner was married from 2005 to 2010 to Jesse James, founder of West Coast Choppers.

After her divorce, Sandra preferred to focus on her role as a single mother and adopted two little ones.

Since 2015, she has been in a relationship with Bryan Randall. However, she prefers her relationship to stay away from the titles of “wife” and “husband,” as she explained on ‘Red Table Talk’ in December 2021.

“I don’t need a role to be a partner and a devoted mother.”

The ‘Working Girl’ actress has been divorced four times, although she has only been married to three men. Yes! Griffith was twice married and divorced from her first husband, actor and producer Don Johnson.

From January to June 1976, Melanie was married to Don. Five years later, in September 1981, she married Steven Bauer, but they divorced in 1989.

In this same year, the actress returned to bet on the love of Johnson. This time her marriage lasted a little longer: from 1989 to 1995.

Later, in May 1996, Melanie married Antonio Banderas. The couple was husband and wife for nearly 20 years. However, in 2014, they announced their separation; their divorce became official in December 2015.

In an interview for ‘InStyle’, Melanie explained that she has great appreciation and affection for her ex-husbands, but made it clear that getting married is no longer in her plans.

“If you are 60 years old and have four children and you are living the life you always wanted. So why get married? It’s like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I’m still looking for. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Geraldine Bazán shared her life with actor Gabriel Soto since 2007. Their wedding came almost a decade later, in February 2016, the year in which both already shared the happiness of being parents of two daughters.

However, in September 2017, the couple announced their separation.

Following her divorce, Gerladine Bazán has kept her romantic life as private as possible. However, in January 2022, she revealed that a new wedding or marriage does not matter to her.

“I already got married once and I think I have two beautiful girls and what I want right now is to live, enjoy life, my work, continue to grow emotionally and also professionally. So no, this new marriage thing doesn’t keep me up at night.”