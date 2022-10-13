celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities
Iconic moments of the day of witches that were portrayed in social networks.
Every year in October it is celebrated Halloween and celebrities take advantage of the occasion to dress up and highlight their originality on social networks. Mummies, witches and ghosts are some of the options that celebrities choose.
However, something that generated controversy in recent years was the wave of celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities.
For example Kylie Jenner in 2016 he dressed as Christina Aguilera with his leather chaps and blond hair streaked with black. Also Ciara and Russell Wilson they imitated Beyonce and Jay-ZY Brie Larson dressed up as a schoolgirl like Britney Spears.
Harry Styles, with the style of Elton John
Harry Styles celebrated Halloween in 2018 by dressing as the legend Elton John, in her famous sequined Dodger outfit and dazzling shades of pink.
Margot Robbie, at the feet of Ginger Spice
margot robbie was a fan of Spice Girls and he showed it by dressing like gingerspice, in her iconic Union Jack dress.
Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson
Kendall Jenner she looked fabulous when she emulated the character from Pamela Andersonthe star of Baywatch, in the 1996 film barb-wire for his birthday (which is only a few days after Halloween).
Lil Nas X, in the role of Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj definitely lends itself as a fun celebrity to emulate, and Lil Naz X channeled the rapper in a bright purple bodysuit, two-tone wigs, and fake breasts as she mimicked her Super Bass video.
Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera
Kylie Jenner had social media in a frenzy when he imitated Christina Aguilera in his music video dirty. The resemblance to the singer left everyone wondering if it really was Kylie behind her long black hair and smoky eyeshadow.
Brie Larson as Britney Spears
Brie Larson he looked like the pop icon, Britney Spears, in the music video that catapulted her to fame in the late ’90s.
Miley Cyrus, when she played Lil Kim
Miley Cyrus took as inspiration the iconic look of Lil Kim in the 1999 VMAswhich consisted of a one-armed purple jumpsuit for Halloween in 2013.