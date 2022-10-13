Every year in October it is celebrated Halloween and celebrities take advantage of the occasion to dress up and highlight their originality on social networks. Mummies, witches and ghosts are some of the options that celebrities choose.

However, something that generated controversy in recent years was the wave of celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities.

For example Kylie Jenner in 2016 he dressed as Christina Aguilera with his leather chaps and blond hair streaked with black. Also Ciara and Russell Wilson they imitated Beyonce and Jay-ZY Brie Larson dressed up as a schoolgirl like Britney Spears.

Harry Styles, with the style of Elton John

Harry Styles celebrated Halloween in 2018 by dressing as the legend Elton John, in her famous sequined Dodger outfit and dazzling shades of pink.







Harry Styles as Elton John on Halloween 2018. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Margot Robbie, at the feet of Ginger Spice

margot robbie was a fan of Spice Girls and he showed it by dressing like gingerspice, in her iconic Union Jack dress.







Margot Robbie as Ginger Spice. Photo: Instagram

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson

Kendall Jenner she looked fabulous when she emulated the character from Pamela Andersonthe star of Baywatch, in the 1996 film barb-wire for his birthday (which is only a few days after Halloween).







Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson. Photo: Instagram

Lil Nas X, in the role of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj definitely lends itself as a fun celebrity to emulate, and Lil Naz X channeled the rapper in a bright purple bodysuit, two-tone wigs, and fake breasts as she mimicked her Super Bass video.







Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj. Photo: Twitter

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Kylie Jenner had social media in a frenzy when he imitated Christina Aguilera in his music video dirty. The resemblance to the singer left everyone wondering if it really was Kylie behind her long black hair and smoky eyeshadow.







Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera. Photo: Instagram

Brie Larson as Britney Spears

Brie Larson he looked like the pop icon, Britney Spears, in the music video that catapulted her to fame in the late ’90s.







Brie Larson as Britney Spears in the video for Baby one more time.

Miley Cyrus, when she played Lil Kim

Miley Cyrus took as inspiration the iconic look of Lil Kim in the 1999 VMAswhich consisted of a one-armed purple jumpsuit for Halloween in 2013.







Miley Cyrus as Lil’ Kim. Photo: Instagram.

Look also