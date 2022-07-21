Celebrities who have been caught with a wig or toupee



There are many celebrities who have had to resort to wearing a wig at some point in their lives.



In most cases it is usually due to the demands of the script or the absence of hair



But, what celebrities have worn a wig and we haven’t even noticed?

The hair, for many people, is synonymous with confidence. That is why the lack or absence of it can become a complex. Thus, in some areas, such as the world of acting, it becomes a real handicap to find work. That is why many of our Famous resort to a hair transplant or a wig or toupee. And, in addition, in most cases, we do not realize it.

Macarena Gomez

The actress wore a wig for a year.Source: CORDON PRESS

This was the case of the actress Macarena Gomez. The truth is that the young woman is not that she had hair growth problems, but that she participated in a production that damaged her hair, causing bald spots and their fall. That is why the actress had to wear a wig for more than a year and, indeed, nobody noticed.

John Travolta

Also, the actor John Travolta He has worn a wig. The American became famous thanks to his performance in Grease as Danny Zuko. That is why, as the years went by, we realized that the actor was losing hair density. Something that John himself also realized and wanted to remedy by wearing a kind of toupee.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry also wears a wig on stage.Source: CORDON PRESS

Another celebrity who is very fond of wigs is Katy Perry. The singer has been in the world of music for more than 15 years, reaping countless successes and awards. That is why, due to her great characterization, whenever she has gone on stage she has shown a new hairstyle.

Keira Knightley

Similarly, the actress Keira Knightley He has used a wig. But yes, he has only done it when his work required it. Thus, in 2016, during the filming of Pride and Prejudice, the young woman confessed that she wore hair that was not hers for a while.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is also a big fan of wigs.Source: CORDON PRESS

The youngest of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, started dyeing her hair when she was only 16 years old. Therefore, over time, and realizing that his hair was getting damaged, she decided to start wearing different colored wigs.

Naomi Campbell