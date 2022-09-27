Celebrities who have been exposed for their infidelities

In recent days, the singer Adam Levine was involved in a tremendous scandal, after a 23-year-old model publicly displayed it. According to the young woman’s story, the Maroon 5 leader would have had an extramarital relationship with her for at least a year, even revealing that Adam intended to name one of her children after her.

The news went viral and brought Levine hundreds of criticisms from his fans, network users and even other celebrities, so the musician had no choice but to go out and apologize to his family and acknowledge that, although He wasn’t unfaithful, he did cross the line.

“A lot of things are being said about me and I want to set the record straight. I used poor judgment talking to anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtation. I didn’t have an affair, however I did cross the line during an unfortunate period of my life. life. My wife and my family is the only thing that matters to me in this world. Being so naive and stupid as to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could make, “the singer wrote in his Instagram stories.

But Adam has not been the only celebrity who has repented of his gray hairs on the air, the list is long and these are just some of the infidels who have come out to apologize.

Inigo Onieva

At the beginning of last week, the sister of Enrique Iglesias, Tamara Falcó, bragged in style with her boyfriend, the Spanish Iñigo Onieva, but the dream was short-lived and days later she not only canceled her commitments, but also all traces of her networks social, this after photographs of her fiancé came to light in which he appeared kissing another woman.

Onieva, through a statement, apologized to his girlfriend and her family, arguing that his behavior was unacceptable and said he was devastated for having damaged the woman of his life.

Justin Timberlake

In 2019, the actor and singer used his social networks to express how bad he felt about a photograph in which he appeared holding hands with a woman who was not his wife Jessica Biel, which endangered their marriage. Timberlake justified his actions and assured that everything was the product of alcohol intoxication, he even attacked the paparazzi who took the inappropriate photo, which caused “rumors to grow that harm” his family.

Kristen Stewart

The protagonist of Twilight starred in one of the most mediatic romances with her co-star Robert Pattinson, for years they were one of the most followed couples, until, in 2012, the actress made a small slip and became romantically involved with the film director Ripert Sanders.

The infidelity was revealed after a magazine published several photographs in which the interpreter of Bella was seen kissing and in very compromising attitudes with Sanders. After being discovered, Kristen had no choice but to accept her mistake and apologize to her then-partner, who was already thinking about asking her to marry him: “This moment has endangered the most important thing in my life, the person who loves me and respect to the fullest, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Jay Z

Not even “Queen B”, Beyoncé, was saved from her partner putting tremendous horns on her, and in 2017, rapper Jay-Z released a song in which he admitted having been unfaithful to the pop star, even he apologized to her and her children for having nearly ruined his family.

It should be noted that this song was in response to the album “Lemonade” that Beyoncé released a year earlier and in which she narrated some of the most stormy moments of her relationship, especially her husband’s relationship with a woman she called Becky .

Ashton Kutcher

Although he now maintains one of the strongest marriages alongside actress Mila Kunis, he was not always the perfect man. When he was married to Demi Moore, and on one of their wedding anniversaries, the protagonist of “The Butterfly Effect” thought it would be a good idea to celebrate it next to Sara Leal, a woman with whom he had understood for a long time.

Leal ended up betraying Kutcher to the press and in the end the actor had no choice but to apologize to his wife and admit that he was wrong. Unfortunately this did not fix anything and the couple divorced.