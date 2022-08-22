Celebrities who have been part of a sect

In recent days, the name of Placido Domingo has taken great relevance because audios were revealed in which the tenor is identified as a client of a Yoga school in Buenos Aires, which operated as sectwhich had been capturing people who were “seeking happiness” for 30 years, including women, asked them to offer sexual services as a “sacrifice” to raise their level within the school, international newspapers point out.

This August 22 marks the International Day of Commemoration of the victims of acts of violence motivated by religionso here we present some famous men and women who have been captured by some sects that behind a charming facade they carried out illicit acts against other human beings.

Cruise is considered the face of the sect of Scientology and when he has been questioned about his links, he simply ends the interviews and refuses to speak. This a closed and extremist group that, according to those who have managed to leave, controls every aspect of the lives of its followers, the sect has been accused of manipulating the minds of its followers, using their secrets against them, and carrying out illegal activities. to protect your safety.

The sect believes that a spaceship will arrive to take a select few to a new life full of freedom, both physical and mental. It is believed that this group was responsible for the divorce between Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

As confirmed by the actress herself, she was part, from the age of 7 to 22, of the group Re-Armamento Moral (MRA), this sect was founded in 1938 by Frank Buchman as an anti-war movement. Glenn stated that they were not allowed to do anything, that they were made to feel guilty if they had any natural desire and that the leaders of the group were the ones who determined how they should act, speak and even what they should feel.

Glenn claims that this helped her become a great actress, since she spent much of her life pretending while inside the prison. sect.

The actor was in sect Children of God from a very young age. It was an organization that was based in a large part of Latin America, having Argentina among its countries with the largest operations in the 90s, shortly after, the sect was investigated for fraud and allegations of sexual abuse. The Phoenix family decided to leave the group when they realized that something strange was happening and that the treatment given to the children was not adequate, so they managed to leave before it was too late.

Michelle came to the Breatharian movement when she was just starting out in the world of acting. Is sect states that it was possible to live without food and water.

Over time, different investigations confirmed that many breathers died doing endless fasts. It is an Eastern philosophy that is based on Hindu texts, which says that you can live on prana (air).

The actress contacted the sect after a couple of coaches told him about it. This sect began to alienate her from her family and friends and, according to sources, it was her first husband, Peter Horton, who managed to get her out of there.

Elvis has been considered a “strange” man by the different people who knew him, he became a follower of the community of Swami Paramahansa Yogananda, a woman who taught teachings of Hindu philosophy, such as yoga, but mixed with other thoughts. The leader affirmed that the mind was stronger than the body, and through different exercises she sought for people to fulfill themselves. However, it is believed that she only did it for monetary gain.

Winona spent part of her childhood in the sect Rainbow Family, a group founded in the 70s whose principles were based on non-violence and, without knowing why, on the non-use of electricity. The group began as a pacifist, but would later be accused of murder and drug trafficking.

These are just some celebrities who have been captured by sects and although there are many who managed to get out of there, not all people have the same luck. According to experts, it is people who are in vulnerable situations who are more likely to be captured by coercive organizations, who isolate them in order to make them part of any sect.

Today it is important to remember that no religion or belief has the right to exercise violence to keep its followers “faithful”, likewise, it is essential to speak openly about how religions operate. sects and thus avoid falling into one of them, experts say.

