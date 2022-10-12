Celebrities who have broken up in 2022

There are still more than two and a half months to go until the end of 2022, a year marked by divorces and sentimental separations in the world of entertainment.

Marriages, considered the most solid, have come to an end and relationships of many years have succumbed, being reduced to joint statements where it is made public that the bond that once united them has broken.

The separation of Gerard PiquéFC Barcelona defender, and Shakira It is still a topic of conversation, despite the fact that a long time has passed since the Colombian confirmed that the relationship ended after twelve years and two children, Sasha and Milan.

Since June, the date on which the separationthe spotlights are on the ex-partner, so it has been known that they are confronted by the custody of the children and shortly after, Piqué was seen in public with a new partner.

Each movement by the protagonists of this breaking off revives the conversation more, so from Panama America We present other separations that have taken place during this year.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Shortly after divorcing Kanye West, Kim began a relationship with Davidson in October 2021, a link that was very fleeting because nine months later it came to an end.

While the couple was together, she had to face constant attacks from Kim’s ex-husband, but it was finally the distance the one that made a dent in the relationship, they lived in different cities and their demanding schedules made it difficult for them to continue together.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

There are rumors that the relationship ended because the actor is not interested in forming a relationship. familyalthough there is also the theory that love vanishes when its couples they are at or approaching 25 years of age.

The actor and the model were first seen together in 2018, they confirmed their relationship in 2020, on the red carpet of the Oscar awards and in August of this year, they separated, currently Morrone is focused on her budding acting career, while her ex is allegedly interested in Gigi Hadid.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

After four years of marriage and a child together, the relationship succumbed to alleged infidelity on the part of Bear-McClard, according to a source close to the model.

The then couple married in 2018, and in September, before the Manhattan Supreme Courtthe model filed for divorce.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

One of the most peaceful separations, everything that is said about the reasons for the breakup are just rumours, since the ex-partner has not aired the details of why they decided to go their separate ways after 15 years of relationship, four of them in marriage.

Christian Nodal and Belinda

This has been one of the most controversial breakups. According to Nodal he took a disappointmentHowever, it was not clearer as to the reasons for the relationship with Belinda to end. She, for her part, has not talked about it to date.

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia

In August, the singer and the DJ and night promoter concluded their relationship in good termssince their time difference and groups of friends did not allow the relationship to continue.

This would be the second separation in the year for Rodrigo, in February, he broke up with music producer Adam Faze.

Kanye West and Julia Fox

In February, after the rapper pleaded with kim kardashian In order for them to resume their marriage, Fox ended her relationship with him, since then he has been linked to other women.

