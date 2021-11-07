Celebrities who have claimed to be vegan

Are you curious to find out which one celebrity chose a diet vegan? No problem, we will help you. Among the VIPs who have opted for a greener lifestyle, he also figures Lizzo. The rapper announced in October 2020 that she had just reached six months of a vegan diet, an experiment she allowed herself during quarantine and which actually comes after seven years of a vegetarian diet. Also Zac Efron, actor best known for High School Musical, he told a Teen Vogue to have followed a plant-based diet in 2018. “I tried to eat purely vegan and this completely changed the way my body works, the way I metabolize food and how it turns into energy“.

Who are the celebrities who follow a vegan diet

Other celebrities are satisfied with a vegan diet. Among these there is also Is, who had already declared it via Twitter in 2014, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Marvel actor, during the promotional tour of Avengers: Infinity War, he mentioned he was vegan. Also Ellie Gouldin said he was trying to follow a vegan diet. “I have been a vegetarian for six years, but I have been a vegetarian all my adolescence. I will definitely never eat fish or meat again“, The singer told The Cut.

It’s no secret that too Ariana Grande has chosen the vegan way (since 2014), but also Beyoncé has followed the vegan lifestyle since 2018. Speaking instead of female athletes, Venus Williams she started following a plant-based diet when she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome. It’s been ten years now since Jessica Chastain she chose to be vegan. “Being vegan wasn’t something I ever wanted to be. I was just listening to what my body was telling me“, The actress told W Magazine.

Lea Michele admitted to changing diets often, however “my pantry is completely vegan, I think that’s one of the most important things“. Same goes for Jared Leto. The singer admitted to Rolling Stone that, despite this being his lifestyle, he sometimes fails. “I am a traitor vegan. I never eat meat, but if someone’s mom made me a cookie, I’d probably eat a bite“. Other vegan celebrities include Joaquin Phoenix, Madonna, Ava DuVernay, Elliot Page, Ellen Pompeo, Madelaine Petsch, Natalie Portman, Jenna Dewan And Kevin Smith.

