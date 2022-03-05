Celebrities who have declared themselves part of the BTS ARMY

bts has become a true boom in the music industry, so much so that different stars of Hollywood They have declared themselves fans and have even joined the ARMY from the Korean boy band k pop which is close to completing 7 years of experience on July 9.

bts

continues to conquer hearts around the world and in 2020 the boy-band fandom emerged, called ARMYto which great luminaries of the stature of Emma Stone, Leonardo Dicaprio, and the 3-time winner of the grammys to the Best Album of the Year, Taylor Swift, to name a few.

The next premiere of BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage in theaters of Mexico and the world, demonstrated the madness that this boy-ban unleashes among its fans, including the fandom called ARMYWhat does it mean Adorable Representative MC for Youth and the term MC is used for someone who is a rap master, so using that term to bts it means that their fans are special to them.

The fandom known as ARMYis an army of fans behind album purchases, streaming on music platforms, translations, audiences at each of their concerts and unconditional support for Jimin, RM, V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook and J-hope, members of this charismatic band of K-pop.

Celebrities who are part of the BTS ARMY

Ariana Grande declared to buzzfeed which is part of ARMY. Furthermore, during the ceremony of the Grammys 2020in which the boy-band had a presentation, the interpreter of “thank you, next” did not hesitate to take a picture with them.

John Cenathe famous wrestler WWEis another celebrity who constantly goes out of his way to praise

bts

; Well, he not only confirmed that he is a fan, but also revealed who his favorite member is: “I listen to his music, I enjoy his music, j-hope it is my favorite”.

Jared Leto has also shown his sympathy for btsjust remember the American Music Awards 2017, when he took the stage to present an award after his act, in which he said, “I need a moment to recover from that performance. It was incredible”.

Tyra banks had a very emotional encounter with bts when the band appeared in America’s Got Talent. banks declared on that occasion that she was very excited to meet them and through Twitter He shared a post where he said: “bts gives the best hugs!”

Cole Sprouse, actor of Riverdalesaid in an interview with HollyWire who was a fervent follower of k popmainly from the boys of bts.

Selena Gomezactress of “Only Muerders in the building”declared in a live of Instagram his love for bts.

Taylor Swiftdirector of “All too well: Short film”, he even took pictures with the members of bts.

Emma Stoneactress who starred in Cruella Devil on tape”cruel”, had a brief appearance in the Show!view of the Korean rapper Jessi, who asked him if he liked the k pop and said, “I love the k pop. I’m so obvious and I’m obsessed with bts now”.

Leonardo Dicaprio is another K-poper and this information was spread by the actress Cho Yeo Jeong, protagonist of the filmparasites”: “It was a small moment when we went to receive the award. Leonardo Dicaprio congratulated me for winning, so I asked him: Do you know bts?’ and he commented to me that he liked ‘Blood, sweat and tears‘”.

Christian Castrobetter known as ‘The happy rooster’, He said in an interview that he was a fan of btseven in Instagram shared videos and images from the concert of btsfrom the sofi stadium on California, United States.

