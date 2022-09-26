Celebrities who have exploded against the paparazzi for the privacy of their children: the last one, Shakira | People

We see it as something usual for celebrities to publish daily photos on social networks of what happens in their lives and we even become spectators of a kind of reality show starring the stars of the moment. Many of them take it upon themselves to publish their day-to-day life, that of their family and even that of their newborn children; but others are reluctant to talk about their private life and, much more, to share it with millions of people who judge each step through a screen.

Tired of being persecuted by the paparazzi and that they invade their privacy and that of their children, some celebrities have already publicly denounced the situation. In 2013, the actresses Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner came to ask the United States Justice to approve a law to protect their offspring from the cameras. “I don’t want my children to be traumatized by a gang of loud-mouthed photographers, with no manners or respect for current legislation, who camp out every day, at all hours, in front of wherever we are,” Garner told reporters.

The last to speak publicly about this situation was the Colombian singer Shakira, who recently lamented in an interview. “There is no place where I can hide from them with my children, except in my own house,” she said in an interview on she. She is not the first (nor will she be the last) to denounce the constant harassment of photographers, who refuse to respect their wishes by not showing their children publicly. This is what some celebrities have said about it.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

One of the most beloved couples in Hollywood announced on September 15 that she was expecting her fourth child. A news that has put the couple squarely in a cloud of paparazzi. Although the actress posed with a visible pregnant belly on a red carpet, confirmation enough for many, several photographers planted themselves at the door of her house to get the most sought-after images. The interpreter denounced the harassment to which she was being subjected by the press: “Here are photos of my pregnant woman in real life so that the 11 men who wait outside my house to see me leave me alone. You scare me and my kids,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Marriage is one of the most discreet when it comes to your private life. Although they do not hide, they have wanted to keep their children away from the spotlight. They have only posed once before the cameras with them, it was in 2016, in the delivery of the Star of Fame to Ryan Reynolds, when at that time they only had two children. In 2021, Lively reported that an Instagram account had posted a photo with them. Finally, and with the support of his followers, he managed to get the image deleted.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, upon arrival at the Met Gala held on May 2, 2022 in New York. Jeff Kravitz (Film Magic)

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Nine months after welcoming their only daughter, Khai, and living together on a farm where they enjoyed privacy until July 2021, model Gigi Hadid posted, through his Twitter account, an extensive letter addressed to the press. In it he asked the paparazzi and the media not to show her daughter’s face: “We have intentionally not shown our daughter’s face on social networks. Our wish is that she can show herself to the world when she comes of age in the way she wants and that she live as normal a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen”. Hadid and Malik, a singer who rose to fame with the One Direction group, have not been together since October 2021; but his opinion on the matter remains just as firm and both have not yet shared any photo in which the girl’s face is seen.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik walk their daughter through downtown New York in March 2021. Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com (Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com / Cordon Press)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

the actress of Game of Thrones Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have always kept their private lives separate from their professional lives. So much so that, beyond her closest circle, no one has known her two children. In March 2021, some photographers stole some images of her firstborn Willa from her, something that bothered the interpreter and that she denounced on her social networks. “Yesterday some paparazzi managed to take a photo of my daughter and me. I just want to say that the reason I’m not posting photos of her and making sure we can avoid photographers at all costs is because I don’t want those images to be out there. She is my daughter and she did not ask to have this life. I find it creepy that older men take pictures of a baby without her permission. I am very angry and upset, ”she stated on her Instagram account.

The marriage formed by Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, at a film premiere in Toronto (Canada), in September 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer (AFP)

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

The marriage of Oscar-winning Spanish actors denounced the French magazine Voice after disseminating images in the summer of 2021 of her two children without pixelation and without authorization under the title: “Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Your vacation, child’s play”. Finally, a French court declared in favor of the couple and ruled that there was interference in the lives of Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz and, above all, in that of their two children, Luna and Leonardo.

The actors Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022. David Swanson (EFE)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Despite being publicly recognizable people, especially because of the role played by Henry of England in the British monarchy, the prince and Meghan Markle have always kept their children away from the spotlight. They have only posed on a few occasions and, coincidentally, when they still performed relevant functions within the kingdom. When they only had their first child, so they have not been photographed in public as a family of four. The first time they posed for the cameras with their firstborn, Archie, was a few days after his birth in 2019. The next, during a trip to South Africa in September of that same year. After abandoning their functions within the royal family, the couple decided not to pose for the media with their newborn second daughter, and they did not publish the first portrait of Lilibet until a year later, just to celebrate her first birthday, last June. . Her decision not to show them takes her to the end: in July 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sued a photo agency after taking pictures of the marriage’s firstborn while the little one played in a garden. They were sold under the claim of having been made in public and ended up appearing in a German magazine. Ultimately, the couple won the lawsuit and those responsible had to remove any trace of the images.

Meghan Markle and Harry of England in the German city of Duesseldorf, on September 6, 2022. Martin Meissner (AP)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

In 2021, actor George Clooney sent a formal letter to the media asking them to stop publishing photos of his four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The Hollywood star explained in the letter that she understood that they took photos of him because he was famous, but asked that his children, born in 2017, as a result of his relationship with the lawyer Amal Clooney, not appear in the captured images. The only intention of the marriage is to protect them from the possible dangers derived from her work, which is a lawyer in important terrorism cases. “We must take every possible precaution to keep our family safe,” Clooney explained.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at arrivals for the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere on September 7, 2022 in London. Doug Peters (Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/Cordon Press)

Last to speak: Shakira

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué has been the subject of news almost daily since it was made public on June 4. So much so that in the first interview that the Colombian singer has given after her breakup, she blames the paparazzi for the persecution to which her two children are being subjected. “There is no place where I can hide from photographers with my children, except in my own house. We can’t take a walk in the park like a normal family or go get ice cream or do any activity without being followed. So it’s hard. And I have tried to hide the situation in front of my children. I try to protect them, because that is my priority in life, “explained the Colombian singer in the interview. And she added: “The treatment of the press has been very difficult and very invasive for my children. They do not deserve to feel watched every second, photographed at school or chased by paparazzi. They deserve a normal life. It seems like a total circus to me.” Of course, in her case, both she and the Barça footballer do share photographs of her children on social networks. But they, of course, are her parents.