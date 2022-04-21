Celebrities who have gone around with their looks at Coachella 2022

When spring arrives, our agendas begin to fill with festivals who to go to. Primavera Sound or Mad Cool, on a national level, and Tomorrowland and many more, on an international level.

But the one that kicks off the festival season is the Coachella, held in Indio, California (United States). A great musical event that brings together celebrities and influencers from around the world for two weekends, the last of April.

This festival is not only internationally recognized for its top billing, but also for being the showcase for the summer outfits more daring and festive.

An edition full of risky looks

After two years without being able to celebrate due to the pandemic of CoronavirusCoachella 2022 has been filled with celebrities from all over the world wanting to show off their creativity when creating looks.

Perhaps it was the desire to show off festival outfits -after so long without being able to do it-, the reason why, in this edition, many celebrities have left aside the style boho that characterizes this festival so much and they have opted for more risky outfits in which anything goes… or not.

mix of styles

kit keenanknown for the reality show ‘The Bachelor’, is the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, so it was expected that she would be one of the best dressed in this new edition of Coachella.

But Keenan was not entirely successful with this outfit in which mixed too much. Cowboy-style boots with a star print and a polka-dot shirt with a flower print. It seemed like a look halfway between Coachella and the Feria de Abril.





Kit Keenan | gtres



Custom

The boho styles are usually accompanied by the western trend. Cowboy boots, cowboy hats or fringed jackets perfectly complement hippie and romantic style dresses.

But what happens if you go overboard with cowboy-style clothing? It looks like you’re in disguise. How did it happen to the model? olivia culpo with this set.

All in one

We have already talked about boho and western styles, as the most characteristic of this festival. But what is a festival without sequins Y purpurin? At Coachella it is common to see outfits and makeup full of glitter, which bring joy to these holidays. But not everything goes.

The model and actress Poppy Delevingne, sister of Cara Delevingne, brought together all the styles mentioned in a single outfit and the result was not too spectacular. In fact, this has been one of the most criticized outfits of the first weekend of the festival.





Poppy Delevingne | gtres



Total shiny look

The extravagant looks were not only among the attendees, but also on stage. Harry Styles -who signed one of the most commented performances singing with Shania Twain- opted for a jumpsuit full of sequins in colors of gucci.

The British singer took a risk with this seventies-inspired garment, low-cut and with flared pants, but the result was quite a success. She shone through both her outfit and her music.

Fluor and lace

Another risky bet was Paris Hiltonwho opted for this neon dress with a lace skirt from Michael Costello. It is an extravagant design to which the businesswoman has given a futuristic touch with the accessories. It’s one of those “love it or hate it” looks.

Patriot

Anitta and his “Wrapping Challenge” are going around the world. Singer Brazilian debuted at the Californian festival, revolutionizing viewers with his particular twerking. For the occasion, the singer chose a leather effect two-piece set from Robert Cavalliwith the colors of the flag of your country.

The look was even more extravagant as it was completed with metallic fringe that fell from the pants above the leg. Good for the stage, but not very useful to inspire her followers.





Anitta performing at Coachella 2022 | gtres



all in pink

We end with another performance, in this case the Conan Gray. He chose for his show a set of valentine pink, trend this season. The outfit consisted of flowing long pants, long gloves, a sheer top that reached to her feet, and sky-high platforms. Risky, but stylish.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Bisbal, harshly criticized for showing off a tattoo full of misspellings.