Celebrities who have had paranormal experiences

It is a timeless phenomenon in which they manifest at will, as if an inexplicable intelligence was behind them, elusive, hidden and only for those who, in some way, have an open mind.

There are a large number of witnesses, experiences of famous people with ghosts, who know their reality, they do not know where they are from, what they want, where they come from, but they know that it is real. It is not that they have more credibility than any anonymous citizen of the world, but it is true that, due to their popularity, they can make their story even more credible -regardless of whether it is or not- because they are facts that are always questioned and that some They know that it is an undeniable reality.

Among those celebrities who have had experiences with ghosts, we are going to review some that have been more popularized and known. The first one is from the singer Demi Lovato, followed by thousands of people around the world and who believes in all these types of paranormal events, so she told the magazine “Buzzfeed” that at her home in the state of Texas (United States States) noticed that there was something strange, thought of a ghost and asked a medium for help. The singer said of what she was living that she: «My house in Texas is so haunted that it is not even a joke. Not for a spirit but for a little girl. Her name is Emily. I had a medium in the house and a spirit catcher to talk to the ghost and they did tell me her name: Emily.’ And she did not get rid of her house because she believes that they could be related to her family to the point of taking a certain affection for her, for her this presence in her house is indisputable.

Actress Emma Stone also has an experience that is particularly disturbing. Within the framework of another interview, with David Letterman, she told how when she died her grandfather could see him repeatedly, it was not a dream but a real phenomenon. The actress said, “My grandfather left coins everywhere… And he always tripped over one of them. It’s not logical, it’s magic.” Loved ones always have a very special bond with those people who, in life, were important to them on an emotional level, a granddaughter undoubtedly has that bond.

The protagonist of “The Rock” (along with Sean Connery), “The Search” or “Next”, among others, Nicolas Cage, nephew of the well-known Francis Ford Coppola, believes in all these types of phenomena, has lived terrifying experiences with spirits and it was in his house where he experienced a series of events that are, to say the least, disturbing. Cage said about it, explaining what he had experienced, that: «One night I was not very asleep yet, when the door that was in front of my bed opened, I saw in the darkness the silhouette of a woman with long hair. I thought that she was my aunt, that she came to say good night. So I said, ‘Good night,’ and she didn’t say anything. Then she moved towards me and I froze, I felt a creepy feeling so I started screaming and pulling at my pillow. Then she disappeared. Now, I’m saying I saw a ghost, I still don’t know what really happened. But I saw something that scared me.” After such an experience as not to believe in this type of facts.

Jessica Alba is one of those actresses who stands out for her beauty and acting skills. She participated in films such as “Fatal Immersion” or “Fantastic Four”. The actress experienced a terrifying encounter with a spirit when she was a child and it left a deep mark on her. Jessica told the prestigious “People” magazine: “Something squeezed me, I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t do anything. Something covered me with the sheets and I couldn’t get up. I screamed and ran to my parents. Since then I don’t stay home alone at night », at an early age you can be marked forever when you experience something like this, much more in her house and now you are afraid of being alone.

The singer Ariana Grande also has another experience to tell in terms of ghosts and experiences with ghosts and beings from beyond, she commented, in a personal interview, to the magazine «Complex», that: «When we were in Kansas City we went to a castle haunted. When we were in the car we smelled sulfur, the smell of the devil. Then we saw a fly on the car, another symbol of the devil. I said, ‘This is scaring me.’ So I rolled down the window and took a picture and when I looked at it there were three faces in the pictures.”

Another unique case is that of Robin Williams, who is a firm believer in UFO and ghost issues, and has repeatedly expressed his belief in them.

The actor Keanu Reeves has publicly narrated, on different occasions, an experience he had with a ghost, on the popular Jimmy Kimmel show: «I was about 6, 7 years old. We were returning from Australia. Renata, our nanny, was in my room, my sister was sleeping, she was sitting next to me and suddenly a coat appeared from the door with no one, no legs, just the coat. And then he disappeared«. Kaanu is a very spiritual person who has strong convictions in that chapter and believes that we are surrounded by invisible beings who watch us and can help us.

In Spain we meet characters, such as the daughter of Isabel Pantoja, who told Aramís Fuster and Míriam Saavedra, during a television reality show, about a traumatic experience she had when she was two years old, Isabel (her name is that) told : «It was in Cantora. I went to Paco’s room, where no one has ever entered, only my mother. And a friend of my mother told me what was wrong with me because I looked at the wall and laughed. And my mother heard a scream and asked her friend what was wrong with me. She told him that I was saying that she had seen Paco. My mother came and she asked me what she had seen and I told her: ‘Dad’, I told her. So I took her to the entrance where there is a huge painting of Paco and I told her that she had seen him. Since that day my mother has not entered that room again.

Another well-known character on television in Spain is the daughter of María Teresa Campos, Terelu Campos, who claims to have felt the presence of her father, in the program “Beyond life” she explained: “I notice his presence in many moments. Sometimes I feel like my father’s spirit is in my room.”

Likewise, the collaborator of the “Sálvame” program, Mila Ximénez, has a very unique experience with a missing relative. She claims to have met a dead great-aunt whom she did not know: «I heard her say ‘I’m leaving’ or something like that«, in what could be described as a paraphony without the need to use any means to listen to her.

The actress Ana Obregón recognized in a television interview that she saw the spirit of the Real Madrid and NBA (Portland) basketball player Fernando Martín, who died in a tragic traffic accident, she said: “They are energies, you perceive it just as you see the light… You notice the presence».

They are experiences of famous people with ghosts, who have not been afraid to tell and have been able to attest to their existence.