Celebrities who have inspired with their beautiful wedding dresses | Lifestyle

From Paris Hilton to Maribel Guardia, the 15 said “yes” in stunning outfits.

The wedding They are, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful events that we can witness, because magic and joy circulate in the environment, making that day unique and incomparable. Of all the rites and elements that make up a weddingone of the most important and which is usually the magnet for looks par excellence, is ethe wedding dress.

That’s right, as soon as the ring falls, most brides start an intense search for the outfit with which they will give the most important “I do” of their lives. Smooth, with lace, with rhinestones or ribbons, there is a huge variety of wedding dresses so that each one chooses the one that best suits their personality.

Next, we show you the choice of dress that 15 celebrities made to wear on this special day and whose marriages have prospered to this day.

The wedding dresses of the ‘Jonas girls’

Sophie Turner

– Spouse: Joe Jonas.

– Wedding day: June 29, 2019.

– Married time: 2 years, 7 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Louis Vouitton.

Priyanka Chopra

– Spouse: Nick Jonas.

– Wedding day: December 1, 2018.

– Married time: 3 years, 2 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Ralph Lauren.

European royal wedding dresses

Meghan Markle (England)

– Spouse: HarryWindsor.

– Wedding day: May 19, 2018.

– Married time: 3 years, 8 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Givenchy.

Kate Middleton (England)

– Spouse: William Windsor.

– Wedding day: April 29, 2011.

– Married time: 10 years, 9 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Alexander McQueen.

Letizia Ortiz (Spain)

– Spouse: Philip VI of Spain.

– Wedding day: May 22, 2004.

– Married time: 17 years, 8 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Manuel Pertegaz.

European celebrity dresses

Chiara Ferragni (Italy)

– Spouse: Faith.

– Wedding day: September 1, 2018.

– Married time: 3 years, 5 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Dior.

Keira Knightley (England)

– Spouse: James Rightton.

– Wedding day: May 4, 2013.

– Married time: 9 years, 9 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Chanel.

The most acclaimed dresses in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway

– Spouse: Adam Shulman.

– Wedding day: September 29, 2012.

– Married time: 9 years, 4 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Valentine.

Paris Hilton

– Spouse: Carter Milliken.

– Wedding day: November 11, 2021.

– Married time: 3 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Oscar de la Renta.

Latinas favorite dresses

Ximena Navarrete

– Spouse: Juan Carlos Valladares.

– Wedding day: April 1, 2017.

– Married time: 4 years, 10 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Benedict Santos.

Maribel Guardia

– Spouse: Marco Chacon.

– Wedding day: May 29, 2010.

– Married time: 11 years, 8 months.

– Dress designer or brand: It is unknown.

Evaluate Montaner

– Spouse: Camilo.

– Wedding day: February 8, 2020.

– Married time: 2 years.

– Dress designer or brand: Just Ocampo.

Sofia Vergara

– Spouse: Joe Manganiello.

– Wedding day: November 22, 2015.

– Married time: 6 years, 2 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Zuhair Murad.

Sweet Maria

– Spouse: Paco Alvarez.

– Wedding day: November 9, 2019.

– Married time: 2 years, 3 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Pronovias.

Anahí

– Spouse: Manuel Velasco.

– Wedding day: April 25, 2015.

– Married time: 6 years, 9 months.

– Dress designer or brand: Benedict Santos.

Long live love and good taste! Which of all was your favorite?