Celebrities who have inspired with their beautiful wedding dresses | Lifestyle

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

Andrea CamarenaFebruary 17, 2022 – 9:06

From Paris Hilton to Maribel Guardia, the 15 said “yes” in stunning outfits.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

The wedding They are, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful events that we can witness, because magic and joy circulate in the environment, making that day unique and incomparable. Of all the rites and elements that make up a weddingone of the most important and which is usually the magnet for looks par excellence, is ethe wedding dress.

That’s right, as soon as the ring falls, most brides start an intense search for the outfit with which they will give the most important “I do” of their lives. Smooth, with lace, with rhinestones or ribbons, there is a huge variety of wedding dresses so that each one chooses the one that best suits their personality.

Next, we show you the choice of dress that 15 celebrities made to wear on this special day and whose marriages have prospered to this day.

The wedding dresses of the ‘Jonas girls’

Sophie Turner

– Spouse: Joe Jonas.
– Wedding day: June 29, 2019.
– Married time: 2 years, 7 months.
Dress designer or brand: Louis Vouitton.

Source link

About James

Check Also

After breaking up with Nodal, Belinda accuses violence and says she will sue

After Christian Nodal announced the end of the commitment and relationship with Belindathe Mexican singer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved