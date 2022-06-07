Celebrities who have received organ transplants

The kidney is the most requested organ for transplants in the world.

In the case of Mexico, there are more than 20,000 patients registered to receive an organ or tissue donation, so waiting times last for months and even years.

Every June 6 marks the World Day of Transplanted Patients.

There are quite significant actions that each year save thousands of lives and both the donation and the organ transplant are among the first places. Although one of the main problems is the uneven development that occurs between nations. While some have a culture in which this culture is promoted altruistically, in others the rates are quite low and that causes waiting times to extend for months and even years.

Why is it necessary to change an organ?

There are many reasons why a patient should undergo a transplant of an organ. One of the most common is to try to replace a diseased or injured organ or tissue and replace it with a healthy one. The donor of the organ or tissue to be transplanted does not necessarily have to be a living person.

theNational Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” points out that if a donor suffers brain death, their organs can be preserved through various methods with the intention that their functioning is not affected and that they are useful for another patient who requires them.

The list of transplantable organs and tissues includes: lung, heart, kidney, liver, pancreas, intestine, stomach, skin, cornea, bone marrow, blood, bone, among others. Although to date the kidney is the most commonly transplanted organ worldwide.

Even though the idea of transplant an organ or tissue It may seem simple, there are several limitations that make this not an easy task. When the donated organ or tissue does not come from the same person or from someone genetically identical (a twin), the “compatibility” between the donor and the recipient must be taken into account before performing any procedure. Otherwise, the recipient’s immune system will react negatively to the transplant and will reject it, putting the procedure and the life of the patient at risk.

Transplants, like any surgical procedure, involve risks that should be carefully discussed with the treating physician. However, they are a therapeutic method that can offer important benefits and improvements in the patient’s quality of life.

celebrity organ transplant

As with other aspects related to health, the need for an organ or tissue transplant knows no differences between nationalities or socioeconomic levels. For this reason, throughout history there have been cases of celebrities who have needed a donation of this type to stay alive.

One of the most recent cases is that of actor Antonio Mauri, who in 2020 was infected with Covid-19 and remained intubated for several days. Although he overcame the disease, the damage to his body was so severe that he required a double lung transplant to prevent death. Fortunately, he found a donor in a short time that allowed him to stay alive.

But while some think organ transplants are only for seniors, it’s actually a misconception. At any time in life, this type of intervention may be required. You just have to observe what happened with the youthful singer Selena Gomezwho in 2017, when he was only 25 years old, presented serious health problems because suffers from lupus.

After several medical check-ups, it was concluded that he required a kidney donation. In that sense, a fortuitous coincidence was that one of her best friends was compatible and was the one who donated the organ to the celebrity.

While these types of stories occur in all areas, including high-performance professional athletes. In 2003 the NBA basketball player alonzo mourning He was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The disease completely affected his kidney and it was necessary to find a donor to avoid catastrophic consequences. The good news is that he found it and after a couple of years he managed to get back on the court.

All these stories demonstrate the importance of the culture of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The editorial team of salutary made a graph with other cases that have occurred between celebrities and renowned people.