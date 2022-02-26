Celebrities who have the same last names, but are not related

ads

Not everyone with the same last name is related.

Rosie O’Donnell learned that the hard way this week when she accidentally told Priyanka Chopra that she knew her father, Deepak Chopra. Unfortunately for O’Donnell, the two are not related.

In response, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star criticized the former “View” host, “I’ve never taken myself seriously enough to think that everyone would know who I am, or my work. But if you wanted to publicly apologize for a very awkward private encounter, I think it’s probably best to take the time to google my name before doing so or even try to communicate directly.”

Here are other famous stars who share a last name, but are not related.

Martha Stewart and Kristen Stewart Martha Stewart and Kristen Stewart have no connection other than their names. Getty Images

Martha Stewart and Kristen Stewart may share a last name, but they have nothing to do with it.

Martha notably turned her full name into a brand after founding Martha Stewart Living. However, Kristen first launched her Stewart name into stardom after playing the lead in the “Twilight” films.

Serena Williams and Vanessa Williams Serena Williams has siblings, but Vanessa Williams is not one of them. Getty Images

Serena Williams has a sister and it’s not Vanessa Williams.

Vanessa made the Williams name famous when she was crowned the first African-American Miss America in 1984. Since then, she has embarked on an acting career, starring in “Desperate Housewives” and “Ugly Betty,” and also recorded two studio albums.

However, Serena and her real older sister, Venus, made the Williams name a complete success as tennis champions, with a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles.

Jessica Simpson and Cody Simpson Jessica Simpson and Cody Simpson come from different countries. Getty Images

The only thing that Jessica Simpson and Cody Simpson have in common is that they are both singers…and they have blonde hair. But they do not share relatives.

Jessica became one of the world’s biggest pop stars in the late ’90s and parlayed her success into a billion-dollar fashion and shoe empire.

Cody, on the other hand, is known to be an Australian singer who dated Miley Cyrus in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Mario Lopez J.Lo and Mario do not share blood. Getty Images

Jennifer López and Mario López are not siblings.

While Mario was busy breaking hearts as AC Slater in “Saved by the Bell” in the ’80s and ’90s, Jennifer was barely getting her foot in the door. After rising to stardom with her 1997 role in “Selena,” Jennifer’s fame would soon overtake Mario’s. And while they both have acting chops, the “Marry Me” actress and the Extra host don’t share blood.

Robin Williams and Michelle Williams Robin Williams and Michelle Williams share nothing but acting chops. Getty Images

While Robin Williams and Michelle Williams share a lot of things, like being four-time Oscar nominees and Emmy winners, they don’t share a family tree.

The pair got their start on television with Robin rising to fame on “Mork & Mindy” and Michelle on the teen drama “Dawson’s Creek.” Both starred in critically acclaimed films. Robin committed suicide in 2014.

Mandy Moore and Demi Moore Mandy Moore and Demi Moore are not from the same family. Getty Images

All reason for Moore to assume that they are not related.

Mandy Moore and Demi Moore are not part of the same family.

Demi caused a stir in Hollywood as a member of the notorious ’80s Brat Pack and starred in movies like “Ghost” and “Striptease,” while Mandy also showed off her acting chops in “This Is Us.” However, Mandy got her start in the music world with ’90s pop hits, including “Candy.”

Denzel Washington and Kerry Washington It would be a “scandal” to think that these two are related. Getty Images

Denzel Washington and Kerry Washington are not related and it would be a “scandal” to assume it.

Denzel has made a career both on stage and on the big screen, winning a Tony and multiple Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Kerry gained recognition on the small screen in her hit ABC drama “Scandal,” for which she received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Drake Bell and Kristen Bell Kristen Bell and Drake Bell are not siblings. Getty Images

Thinking they are related could set off alarm bells.

Kristen started out on Broadway, but made the Bell name famous when she played everyone’s favorite marshmallow, Veronica Mars, in the early 2000s. She earned high praise for her role in “The Good Place,” as well as the movie ” Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

Drake, meanwhile, began his television career, starring in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh.”

Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn These iconic women share no bloodline. Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn were two of the most glamorous women in Hollywood history, but they share no family background.

Katharine was a Hollywood leading lady, with a career spanning more than 60 years. She won four Academy Awards for Best Actress, a record she has yet to break.

Meanwhile, Audrey won an Oscar for her breakthrough film “Roman Holiday”. Other big titles include “Sabrina,” “Breakfast At Tiffany’s,” and “Charade.” Audrey was also known to be a style icon.

Mariah Care and Drew Carey No one wonders if Mariah Carey and Drew Carey share family. Getty Images

It’s pretty obvious that Mariah Carey and Drew Carey don’t share a family.

Mariah rose to fame with her debut album in 1990 and has since won five Grammy Awards, 19 World Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards and 15 Billboard Music Awards. She has also been dubbed the “Christmas Queen” for her classic “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Drew also got his start in the ’90s as a stand-up comedian until he had his breakout role on “The Drew Carey Show” from 1995 to 2004. He began hosting “The Price Is Right” in 2007.

Jesse McCartney and Paul McCartney Sorry, these two singers only share a last name. Getty Images

Two heartbreakers for two different generations.

Both Jesse McCartney and Paul McCartney have sung love stories, but that doesn’t mean they’re biologically related.

Jesse got his start on “All My Children” in the late 1990s before rising to fame with the boy band Dream Street. He eventually went solo with his album “Beautiful Soul” in 2004 and appeared on shows like “Greek” and “Young & Hungry.”

Meanwhile, Sir Paul is a British singer, songwriter, musician, and record and film producer who rose to fame as one of the Beatles’ singers. Even after the iconic band disbanded in 1969, Paul kept his solo career strong and continues to tour.

Randy Jackson and Janet/Michael Jackson While there is a Randy Jackson related to Michael and Janet Jackson, he is not the host of “American Idol.” Getty Images

It would be pretty “bad” to confuse Randy Jackson with siblings Janet and Michael Jackson.

Although Janet and Michael have a brother, Randy Jackson is not the “American Idol” judge, who rose to fame as a music producer.

Michael was dubbed the “King of Pop” with one of the biggest music careers of four decades and Janet had her own success as a five-time Grammy winner.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes Camila Mendes is not a fan account of Shawn Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes are not related, but many fans have been confused over the years. In 2017, Camila Mendes tweeted that people were following her because they thought she was a Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fan account.

Camila has had her own significant accomplishments with a starring role in the hit CW series “Riverdale” and has since acted in other romantic comedies and thrillers.

Shawn, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight ever since he became a teen heartthrob on Vine. He has since released four studio albums that include hits like “Stitches”, “Señorita”, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and more.

Michelle Rodriguez and Alex Rodriguez Alex and Michelle are not siblings. Getty Images

There’s a reason they’re not M-Rod and A-Rod.

Michelle Rodriguez has been a leading actress since she starred in the 2000 movie “Girlfight” and won several awards for her role. She then appeared in other notable films such as “The Fast and the Furious”, “Resident Evil” and “Blue Crush”.

Meanwhile, Alex, aka A-Rod, has had one of the most successful careers in MLB, playing a total of 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and, most notably, the New York Yankees. . Alex retired in 2016, but has kept busy broadcasting various sports and working at his company, A-Rod Corp.

