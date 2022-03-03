Celebrities who love natural makeup and always look fabulous | Lifestyle

Andrea Camarena

Natalia Téllez, Selena Gomez and other celebrities who like this look.

Celebrities face many situations that demand them look ‘flawless’ from head to toe: awards, photo sessions, events, recordings, etc.

Nevertheless, there are many women who do not feel comfortable wearing too much makeupbecause they consider that they wear a ‘mask’ that does not allow them to show themselves as they are.

And it is that although it is true that makeup helps us hide some features that make us uncomfortablethere is nothing like giving your skin a break in the day and day and avoid overloading it with products.

They are some of the celebrities who, we have noticed, prefer to have the so-called “makeup without makeup” in her daily life, since this implies wearing only a little foundation, a light blush, and lipstick and shadows in neutral colors.

1) Selena Gomez: Although there are occasions -such as red carpets- in which we have seen the actress wear red lips or a more ‘obvious’ makeup look, their common denominator is a style like the one you can see in the following image where she uses colors soft and discreet makeup.

2) Adele: As shown on this cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, the singer usually wears little makeup or, if she does, she does it in fairly light tones. Although we have also seen her with shadows and a dark mouth, definitely her favorite version of her is this one.

3) Salma Hayek: Although we have also been able to see her with dazzling red lips, Salma loves to show her day to day in networks, where she either does not wear makeup or has few traces of it. We love her!

4) Maite Perroni: One of the great exponents of this trend is, without a doubt, the exRBD, who is commonly seen with a ‘nude’ lipstick, light brown shadows and only a little blush on the cheeks. Since she played the sweet and innocent ‘Lupita’ in juvenile fiction, she never abandoned the natural style of her character.

5) Gal Gadot: The actress who gave life to ‘Wonder Woman’ in the DC Comics movies, is always applauded for appearing on social media with smooth, soft skin and delicate makeup that allows her followers to appreciate her almost natural beauty.

6) Natalia Tellez: This list would not be complete without our dear Natalia, who with just a few touches of blush and a light lipstick, is usually ready to go for a walk with Emilia, her baby. The driver has delighted her fans with this look that has characterized her since the beginning and that allows us to admire her characteristic freckles without her filters.

7) Jennifer Aniston: The actress who played ‘Rachel’ in the famous American series, ‘Friends’, has also been acclaimed for wearing such a natural look even in the most important events in Hollywood. At over 50 years of age, Jennifer’s style has become a benchmark for women who would like to look like this when they reach adulthood.

If you also feel that sometimes makeup is ‘too much’ or that it doesn’t make you feel like yourself, try this natural makeup style that is becoming more and more popular among celebrities and that even image specialists have classified as one of the ‘most flattering’.