Celebrities who love ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jonah Hill and more

Just like us! Many stars have opened up in the past about ending their day with a nice Real Housewives binge watch. But over the years, some celebrities have managed to take their love for hit Bravo shows to the next level.

Nicki Minaj managed to potentially score himself an invitation to host the The Real Housewives of the Potomac reunion by simply making the request on social networks. After the “Anaconda” singer confirmed that she would like to sit down with the cast after Season 6, Andy Cohen himself backed the idea online.

” I want to see that! the host wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post from July 2021. Several actors including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo also showed their love for the idea.

As her post began to go viral, Minaj hinted that her fans might consider catching up with the reality show to support her.

“Everyone is watching all the episodes because we’re gonna end up going on a gimmick hunt,” the songwriter wrote via his Instagram story at the time. “My questions will also be well thought out. Mixed with funny and epic of course.

The speculation continued when Minaj shared screenshots between and her publicist, Joe, where they discuss possible talks about her new hosting gig.

“Andy Cohen said he’d be happy to step aside for you to host the Potomac meeting. Tapings around October,” Joe wrote to Minaj, who responded with emoji-filled excitement. Her publicist then replied, “That would be a really funny f–king moment. I like this idea. OK, get details.

Rihanna also found herself involved with her favorite reality TV show in a way she probably never expected. During a July 2021 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Singer Ramona dig into Leah McSweeneyMarried to the Mob’s streetwear clothing line.

The singer said she would “support” the fashion designer’s line by wearing a shirt that said “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something,” but neither name was correct.

McSweeney replied, “You’re not exactly my demographic, so that’s fine. I already got Rihanna wearing my shit, I don’t need you wearing my shit.

The Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram the same week to share a selfie of herself wearing a “Bitch Mob” t-shirt.

“What was said @ramonasinger?😂#RHONY,” Rihanna wrote alongside a clip from the show’s scene.

