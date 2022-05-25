Celebrities who married in a castle like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The Kardashian Clan They are one of the American entertainment families that never stop making news. Whether Kim, Khloé, Kyle, Kendall or Kourtney, the sisters never cease to transcend and now it was the turn of the eldest, Kourtney, who married the Californian musician Travis Barker on Sunday, May 23, and did so in a lavish ceremony at the Castello Brown, in Italy. For this reason, we will recount what other celebrities took their wedding to a different level by getting married in a castle.

The couple and now brand new spouses began to frequent each other in 2018, because their respective children had teachers in common, in addition to being neighbors -since they both live in Calabasas, California-. Since then, the two coincided in some meetings at the house of Kourtney’s sister, Khloé Kardashian and it was not surprising to see them go out together to restaurants.

For that reason, Travis Barker had guest appearances on Kourtney Kardashian’s reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and even on “Kocktails With Khloé,” thus showing his closeness to the family. Already during 2019 and 2020, they were caught on more recurrent outings and there was talk of a possible romance, a fact that both categorically denied.

However, that step from friends to boyfriends would have taken place at Christmas 2020. According to a source from E! News -which warned of the news in early 2021-, “(The officialization of the courtship) It has been very discreet. They are a very good couple and all of Kourtney’s family already loves Travis… He has always been attracted to Kourtney. The chemistry and the flirtation have always been there.”.

From then on the story is known, their courtship continued to rise until the marriage proposal that Travis Barker made to him, in October 2021, and his subsequent marriage in Las Vegas, on April 4, 2022, after the ceremony of The Grammys to which both were invited. However, that wedding was only a prelude to the great ceremony that took place last weekend in a house-museum located in a ravine in the port of Portofino, Italy.

FAMOUS COUPLES WHO MARRIED IN A CASTLE LIKE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER

Next we will show you that other celebrities or celebrity couples gave the long-awaited “yes” in a castle.

David and Victoria Beckham

The marriage of the former footballer of the English national team, Manchester United and Real Madrid, among other clubs, with the member of the extinct English band “Spice girls” took place on July 4, 1999 in an impressive and expensive wedding, held in the castle Luttrellstown, in Dublin.

The English couple during the signing that legalized their union (Photo: Footwork productions)

Altair Jarabo and Frederic Garcia

The Corazón Guerrero actress shared in 2021 that she married the French businessman Frederic García at the Château de Vallery, an impressive Renaissance castle located south of Paris, where friends and family of the Mexican interpreter met.

Both outside the venue where they were married (Photo: Altair Jarabo / Instagram)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

The actor couple arrived at the altar at the Odescalchi castle in Bracciano, which is located approximately 35 km north of Rome. As a result of that marriage they had a daughter named Suri. Unfortunately, five years after the wedding, both artists decided to separate.

Their marriage was just as impressive as their wedding. They barely lasted five years (Photo: AP)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The protagonists of “Game of Thrones” arrived at the altar in June 2018, in a beautiful castle in the north of Scotland. The venue, where Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams met, among cast members of the highly successful series, has belonged to Rose Leslie’s family for many years, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.

The actors of “Games of Thrones” launched their own staging to get married (PHOTO: AFP)

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The eldest son of Prince Charles and the remembered “Lady Diana” married his girlfriend on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey, where they also received the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the queen.

The royal couple, how could it be, otherwise said “yes” in a royal castle (Photo: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The actor and singer married his fiancee -also an actress- in December 2018 at a tender Hindu wedding, the same one that took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, in India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had two weddings. One in the Western style and the other in the Hindu style, like the one in the photograph (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince William’s younger brother married the American in 2018, in a ceremony that took place in the traditional and beautiful Windsor Castle, where hundreds of people came to witness the link between the couple.