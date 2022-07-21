Celebrities who married ‘really bad’ people

Abuse, mistreatment and infidelity. Some celebrities did not imagine that the person they loved would become one of the darkest and saddest episodes of their lives and careers.

The Oscar winner Sandra Bullockmarried in 2005 with jesse jamesmotorcycle lover and star of the reality show shows West Coast Choppers and Monster Garage. Together they apparently lived a very beautiful love, even when Bullock won the Oscar, Jesse was an important part of her acceptance speech.

However, in 2010, both were hit by scandal when several women claimed to have had affairs with Jesse. The multiple infidelities that came to light prompted Bullock to file for divorce and continue the process of adopting her son Louis Bardo Bullock as a single mother.

Another of the celebrities who experienced a very unpleasant episode was Mariah Careywho at the age of 23 married the music producer Tommy Mottolathat during their relationship he exercised a lot of control over her, ranging from locking her in the house without letting her out to having people watching her 24/7.

Tommy Mottola He accepted in his memoir that his relationship with Carey was inappropriate and even apologized for any discomfort or pain it caused him.

Kate of the Castle He surprised everyone when he shared the heartbreaking and violent story that he lived in his first marriage with Luis Garcia Postigo. According to the actress, during her relationship, the former soccer player hit her, kicked her and even tried to strangle her on multiple occasions. Also, he controlled her and prevented her from seeing her parents and friends.

One of the most toxic relationships Amy Winehouse was his courtship and marriage with Blake Fielder-Civil. The addiction problems of both led them down a very dark path where Blake was allegedly responsible for introducing her to stronger drugs such as crack and heroin.

Physical violence was also present and one of the most famous altercations was when both were photographed with blood and bruises wandering the streets of London.

In 2004, Anne Hathaway began a relationship with the Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri. They never married, but they did have plans to do so. For four years they shared their lives and had projects together such as the Follieri foundation that supported children in poverty.

However, in 2008, the police knocked on Anne’s door, revealing the truth about Follieri’s horrific fraud and money laundering. The couple separated and Raffaello was arrested and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

