Celebrities who married their fans: let’s reveal the 10 couples

From being a fan with the posters hanging in the room, to finding yourself at the altar to marry your own myth, the step is not exactly short but for some, the daydream has become reality: let’s find out more about 10 celebrity couples who married a fan of theirs. This is not a sentimental film, it is not a script that starred by Matt Damon, but it’s true love: the actor met Luciana Barroso, in 2003, while he was a bartender and from there an acquaintance that in 2005 resulted in a romantic marriage that is constantly growing and today they share 3 children together: “I am He was lucky, ”Damon admitted to Esquire magazine.

Even the star of Grey’s Anatomy, the beautiful Patrick Dempsey blue-eyed sky, he had love at first sight for makeup artist Jillian Fink, in her salon, who revealed to People: “I was shocked but happy at the same time because he was so cute” and the two got married in 1999 and are still in love today. A high-flying love for Kelsey Grammer, who fell in love with his future wife, Kayte Walsh who was on his own flight to New York, working as a stewardess. The TV host Conan O ‘Brieninstead, he found his great love Liza Powel right in the audience of Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and Conan himself revealed to Piers Morgan: “Somewhere in the NBC vault, there are videos of me I literally fall in love with my wife in front of the camera ”.

Colleague Steve Harvey, met Marjorie, the woman who stole the heart of the comedian and TV presenter in 1990 in a Memphis Comedy club who after seeing her shouted on stage, in front of everyone: “I don’t know who you are but I’ll marry you”. Alice Kim, aged 19, while serving as a waitress in a restaurant, made her crush ever: actor Nicolas Cage, with whom she had a beautiful 11-year marriage and a son named Kal-el, although unfortunately the two have now separated. Another love story that ended in 2012 but still remains memorable is the one formed by the winner of American Idol, Ruben Studdard and Surata Zuri, met at the signing of her CD al Wal-Mart in 2006. Also actress Reese Witherspoon she married a fan of hers, Jim Toth, who before meeting her worked in a promotion agency with which Reese herself collaborated: the two also had a son together.

Celebrity Married Fan: A Dream Come True