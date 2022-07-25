Celebrities who measure just over 1.50: from Alaska to Ariana Grande and Shakira



The average height in Spain in women is 1.63 cm



Many of our celebrities do not even reach that average, staying at just over 1.50 cm



But what celebrities are especially short?

Sometimes, for many people, being short can become a complex. Of course, then there are others who proudly show off their height, without caring what they will say. This happens to our celebrities who do not care what they measure and, although on some occasions, occupationally speaking, doors are closed to them, the truth is that they brag about it. But, What celebrities are especially short and we had not fallen into it?

Alaska

One of these celebrities is Alaska. The singer has always boasted of her 1.54 height. The singer has never let her height affect her career. In addition, as a good follower of fashion, you can not miss good high heels in your day to day.

Christina Medina

Also, another celebrity who falls within ‘the shortest’ is the actress Christina Medina. The interpreter who appears in the one that is coming She is 1.50 cm tall and she is also very proud of it. In addition, it seems that this has not been any obstacle in her career as an actress.

Paula Ordovas

If we go to the world of influencers, we cannot fail to mention Paula Ordovas. The Madrilenian measures 1.52 cm and, in addition, knows how to get a lot out of it. As it happens to Alaska, her looks cannot miss high heels, as well as the most flattering garments.

Ariana Grande

If we talk internationally, one of the shortest celebrities is Ariana Grande. The jacket is only 1.53 cm tall, which also makes her look younger than she is with her girlish face.

Vanessa Hudgens

Also, this happens to Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical actress measures, nothing more and nothing less, than 1.55 cm. The truth is that the young woman has never stood out for being especially tall, since she, in addition, became known on the scene next to Zac Efron.

The Kardashians

The Kardashian sisters also do not stand out for their height. Kourtney measures 1.55 and kim 1.57. Although yes, they know how to get a lot out of their body with impossible clothes and with high heels even to go buy bread.

Shakira