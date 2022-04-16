Celebrities who named their beloved pets after other stars: Alexandra Daddario, Lucy Hale and more

ads

What’s in a name? While it can be difficult to choose the perfect nickname for a pet, many stars have been inspired by the names of other celebrities.

“I have a fish named Kieran Culkin,” Alexandra Daddario told E! News during an interview on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, referring to the Succession star. “So, I’m excited to see Kieran Culkin [tonight] and maybe tell him that.

Daddario, who is also a proud dog mom to puppy Levon, has been outspoken about her love of animals over the years.

“My dog ​​actually makes me more active. He loves to walk and explore different trails in Los Angeles. He is honestly the coolest dog in the world,” the Layover star previously told Muscle & Fitness in August 2018.

The White Lotus alum isn’t the only famous star to find inspiration in celebrity names. Mario Lopez, his wife Courtney Mazza and his three children welcomed a French bulldog in March 2020 and chose a name tribute inspired by athletics.

“The López family continues to grow! We want to introduce our newest member of the family…Oscar DeLaHoya López,” the Saved by the Bell alum wrote via Instagram at the time.

Lopez noted in the clip that he always names his “puppies after great fighters.” The other Bulldogs in the family are called Julio César Chávez López and Juanita Manuela Márquez López.

“Please welcome the newest member of the López Family… ‘Juanita Manuela Márquez López!’ She turns out she’s Julio’s cousin,” the Access Hollywood co-host previously captioned an Instagram photo from August 2015. “And yes, I continue my tradition of naming my dogs after great Mexican fighters. Children receive Italian names and dogs Spanish names. Keeping our cultures alive”.

The California native revealed during a March 2020 episode of the entertainment news show that De La Hoya, for his part, is flattered by the canine’s name.

“He loves it! I told him that he was going to do it and he burst out laughing because he knows [how I’ve always named my dogs’,” Mario added. “So he loves that I finally [named a dog after him]. In fact, he’s honored, and Oscar is a dog anyway, so he’s perfect!

Jennifer Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, previously adopted a cat and gave him a well-known nickname.

“Her official name is Cleo, but we call her Chaz Bono because I’ve never met a cat that…has such a masculine energy that everyone always says ‘he,'” the Hunger Games star revealed during an appearance in November 2012. on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. . “I have her as a kitten.”

Scroll below to find out which stars named their precious pets after other well-known personalities:

ads