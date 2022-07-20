Celebrities who play at being ordinary people

It’s no wonder ordinary citizens are dying of envy (or curiosity, at least) when a celebrity gets proposed to after renting an entire stadium (in Ye/Kim Kardashian’s case, AT&T Park baseball). or when their dates consist of romantic dinners in Michelin-starred restaurants that are reached not by Uber, but by country thanks to a private jet (That was the way Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated Valentine’s Day two years ago.) What is curious, on the other hand, is that those who have everything insist on playing at being normal people… Something that not everyone likes, by the way.

This is the case of an actress almost as hated as Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, that in her incessant attempt to make us believe that she is a domestic goddess who cares about a nearby healthy lifestyle, that she wants us to share with her through her recipes (whose ingredients require a CSI agent or the ‘Rastreator’ himself ‘ to be located) and recommendations, makes many people think that what it offers us is a sellable and ‘branded’ version of itself, not close. It is a commodification in which many celebrities have fallen before the fury of social networks, which have been responsible for replacing public relations in many cases when communicating their day to day and their news. The (apparent) absence of intermediaries has made us believe that celebrities are (almost) like us, but we have to be wary of this closeness, like the hashtag #nomakeup…

There are those who know that they live in a universe so privileged that they refuse to hide it (Cardi-B has never tried to make up the one that his daughter receives birkin bags, $250,000 Richard Millie watches or $50,000 cash on their birthdays), but there are also those who want to play normal. This attempt can be harmful, because Jennifer Lawrence She played for a long time at being a normal girl who had ended up being famous without intending to. However, it was not necessary to let this pop gastronomic attempt macerate too much for the ‘haters’ to pounce on him and accuse him of always playing a role destined to generate affection and empathy, when the truth is that it is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Weddings ‘petit committee’

Of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck We expected an ostentatious and opulent wedding capable of making the Superbowl a nondescript meeting, but the couple has surprised us with a ‘low profile’ wedding in the crowded Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Las Vegas, we lined up to get a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,’ JLo explained in the statement… Because as much as you want to play to be one more, yes you get married and you are Jennifer Lopez, Nobody saves you from a statement. Sorry Jen.

For his part, Ben Affleck has shared a video in which he changes in the bathroom of the chapel, a gesture with which he tries to boast of being “one more man in love” who does not need three-day wedding celebrations and five dresses (along Paris Hilton) to show her love. That formula is becoming more and more common among celebrities, as Lily Allen and David Harbor got married in Las Vegas alongside an Elvis impersonator and enjoying In-N-Out burgers.

kim kardashian, tired of the extravagant dates she had with Ye (the rapper, in his second meeting with Julia Fox, prepared a suite full of clothes for her) now she combines her paradisiacal trips with Peter Davidson with meetings in pizzerias of a lifetime (euphemism for “crappy”) and afternoons at the amusement park. In his initial appointments he was normal to the point of dispensing with his Balenciaga looks, a firm for which he is the image and for which he parades, while he practically went out in pajamas, making it clear that accustomed to being forced to make their case… mansions, their oases for dating away from the public eye, decided to turn everything upside down and bet on the most extreme normality, ordering ice cream cones from their local Rite Aid or going to the Staten Island movie theater despite the fact that they both have their own home theaters, where the production companies even organize special screenings for them.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson playing normal. (instagram) Instagram

What squeaks us is that between pizza and pizza, on her networks Kim shows parties with which she celebrates her children’s birthdays as if they were Coachella, so it seems that the need to feel normal only emerges when you have been privileged for decades. At the moment, children do not need to have their feet on the ground, although perhaps at 40 years old, they will stop by the Taco Bell…

This kind of behavior reminds us of that crazy Saturday when you get one of those ‘pool day’ passes at a luxury hotel With whom to feel like a star for a few hours… The difference lies, yes, in that when curfew is fulfilled, you run into your pumpkin, while they return to their mansion in their Lamborghini after having had a McFlurry.

