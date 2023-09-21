Celebrities who prove that bags are also a man’s thing





Few things improve a look better than a good bag. It is the perfect cherry, which is responsible for bringing change and providing personality to the wearer. Color, material, size, closure, handle… everything matters to achieve a style in which all the pieces work in perfect harmony.

All this is without mentioning the purely practical issue, because if we put aside the aesthetic part, we cannot ignore that it is essential to get comfort. Why keep your pockets so full when you can easily carry everything you want in one of them?

The evidence is strong and yet, the road to bags being considered a unisex accessory has not been easy. There are many prejudices that have plagued this accessory for years and they have had to be overturned so that men have finally decided to adopt it. Trends have also helped this push And now it can be firmly said that more and more well-known faces serve as references in this case.

Artists like Harry Styles or Jared Leto, actors like Jacob Elordi or Ansel Elgort and even football players like Borja Iglesias or David Alaba. These are just a few examples of celebrities who can boast of a remarkable collection of bags in their respective wardrobes. They have learned that relying on these supplements can only lead to positive things and this is how they are demonstrating it.