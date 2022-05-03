Celebrities who put sexual clauses on their partners

The sexual clauses in a relationship seem exaggerated and impossible, but there are famous that have stipulated this type of clauses to their partners.

From Jennifer Lopez to Madonna have asked their partners to sign this clause, which indicates that They will be intimate a number of times a week.

It seems extreme to think that you have to write down how many times you will have sex a week, but these celebrities did it and we will tell you.

Celebrities who made their partners sign sexual clauses

Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez forced to Ben Affleck to sign a clause where he stipulates that they will have sexual intercourse at least four times a week.

This is something that had already happened in 2002, when they got engaged, and now, 20 years after returning, the famous repeated this action with her partner.

Madonna to Guy Ritchie

madonna she also made her then-husband sign, Guy Ritchie, in 2000 a document that contained some sexual clauses.





These rules indicated, in addition to the amount of sexual intercourse, that Ritchie had to pay attention to the singer’s expressions to see if she was doing a good job.

In addition, the filmmaker had to revive the “flame of passion” if the relationship cooled, something that ended up happening and he did nothing to save the relationship.





Jessica Biel to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel established an important clause in the agreement prenuptial with Justin Timberlake in 2012.





And it is that he would not allow the singer and actor to be unfaithful to him, so, if he wasshe would get 500 thousand dollars as compensation, in addition to establishing having sexual intercourse at least four times a week.





So although it sounds incredible and unusual, stipulating sexual clauses in a relationship is something that does exist, and that we could all apply.