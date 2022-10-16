Celebrities who put their careers on pause to dedicate themselves to motherhood

Cameron Diaz, Sandra Bullock and Eva Mendes, three celebrities who walked away from the sets to devote their attention to their children

There are some celebrities who stop walking sets and red carpets because they decide to step aside when they become mothers and their priorities change. As well as fleeing from the noise and lights of Hollywood to gain peace of mind and be able to mother in peace. This is the case of figures like Cameron Diaz, Eva Mendes and Sandra Bullock who, despite being at the peak of success, have decided to get away from filming and put their careers on hold for a while. The reason? Start a family and dedicate yourself fully to raising your children.

Eve Mendes

Eva Mendes with her two daughters – Credits: @The Grosby Group

Almost a decade away from the sets, Eve Mendes She is one of the actresses who decided to pause her career after becoming a mother. In fact, her last appearance on the big screen was with Lost River, a film in which his partner, Ryan Gosling, made his directorial debut. “I wanted to be at home with my babies and, fortunately, my other businesses allowed me to do that more than acting would,” explained the businesswoman – who dedicated herself to her clothing brand for women of all sizes and ages – in their social networks. In addition to the need to closely monitor the growth of her little ones Esmeralda Amada and Amanda Lee and the twins Carlos and Viviana, Mendes justified her decision by arguing that roles that did not excite her too much did not appear either. “I have a very short list of what I want to do. I was open to everything before I had my children. I mean, as long as it was a fun project but now I don’t want to do violence, I don’t want to do anything that has to do with sex. The list is short”, warned the star with Cuban roots in a television interview with The View, realizing that the ideal project has not yet arrived to motivate her to return in front of the cameras.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright has two children from her marriage to Sean Penn – Credits: @Getty Images

Robin Wright She is another of the celebrities who moved away from the media spotlight to raise her children and does not regret it. “I look back and I don’t feel like I missed putting my kids to bed for four years straight because I was acting,” confessed the mother of Dylan Frances and Hopper Jack, the fruit of her nearly 14-year marriage to Sean Penn. In fact, when she returned to face the cameras, she did it with her ex-husband in films like When love returns For his children, the star of House of Cards not only did he renounce fame but he also went back for several years a marriage that came from several breakups and impasse. “One of the reasons we got back together was to try to keep the family together. If you have children, it’s a family, and then you try again and again. We did it for a long time, ”Wright confessed to The Telegraph, after divorcing in 2010.

Phoebe Cates

Phoebe Cates

In the case of Phoebe Cates, the decision to move away from acting was not momentary but remains to this day . Remembered as the girl in the red bikini in student pranks or as Kate from gremlins, this brunette with exotic features began to hang up her acting skills as soon as she formed a family with actor Kevin Kline. Although her retirement was gradual, her first step was in 1991 when her first child, Owen, was born. The actress who shone in comedy the father of the bride should have been replaced by Kimberly Williams. “ Motherhood has totally changed me. When you have a family, everything changes because a husband can understand that you have to go to work, but a son cannot. You have to be a full-time mother, ”the star replied every time she was asked about her return to the sets. Her work was completely discontinued when she, in 1994, became a mother for the second time. Although with the arrival of Greta the couple agreed to alternate their projects so as not to work at the same time, the role of mother completely won over that of actress. “The idea is that one is always at home with the children, but when it was her time to work, Phoebe chose to stay with them,” Kline said on more than one occasion. Since then, Cates is fully dedicated to her family, charity and her business related to fashion, since she has her own boutique in the middle of Manhattan.

Sandra Bullock

In March of this year, the news that Sandra Bullock momentarily withdrawing from the performance surprised the entertainment world. The actress, who was in one of her best artistic moments, made the decision not to work for an indeterminate time and explained her reasons while she promoted her latest film, The lost City. “Right now and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest. I take my work very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family, “he confessed to Entertainment Tonight, who in 2010 (and in the midst of his separation from Jesse James) adopted Louis, now 12 years old, and five years later to Laila, 10. “When I’m not around, they miss me, when I’m around, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly how it should be,” she revealed a while ago in a talk with People magazine about her role as a mother, something that he always dreamed of and that he was able to fulfill thanks to the adoption.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Díaz walked away from the sets in search of new experiences – Credits: @Shutterstock

Her case is totally different. Cameron Diaz She left acting to lead a much calmer and more relaxed life, away from the flashes and glamor of Hollywood to which she was so used to. When she turned 40, the actress decided to focus on all those things that the crazy rhythms of filming had not allowed her to do for years, and her life changed abruptly. “I found my husband, we started a family and I did all those things that she hadn’t had time for before,” she explained, who in 2015 married musician Benji Madden, leader of the band Good Charlotte. Four years later, the sets’ distance from her was further affirmed with the birth of Raddix, her first daughter. “Now I feel complete,” the blonde confessed in a television program, realizing that her family had become her only priority. “Having a young family is doing everything as you did when you were young, you just do it. But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real decision,” said the man who debuted in this role after 40. Since then, Díaz has enjoyed his family, written a book, shared healthy cooking recipes on social media, and devoted himself to his new facet of businesswoman with her vegan wine brand Avaline.

Thalia

Thalía with her husband, producer Tommy Mottola and their children Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro

Although he has not starred in any for a long time, Thalia She is the undisputed queen of soap operas. In fact, the trilogy of “Las Marías” (Maria Mercedes, Marimar Y Maria, the one from the neighborhood) continues to be broadcast on TV and captivating new generations, those who only know the artist for her musical career. Despite her success and popularity, the Mexican began to gradually move away from television to dedicate herself fully to her career as a singer. However, when she married music producer Tommy Mottola, with whom she had her children Sabrina and Matthew, her priorities changed again. And although from time to time she continues to compose and release the occasional hit, the creator of songs like “Piel Morena” does not think about returning to the sets or touring with her concerts around the world. Today, at 51 years old, she takes care of her family, she has millions of followers on social networks and is focused on her clothing brand “Thalía Sodi”, which is a success in the United States.