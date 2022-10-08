Celebrities who repented for doing nudes in movies and series

A number of actresses say they regret having appeared in movies or television series without clothes.

The celebrities say that what hurts them the most is that their image ended up on porn sites, when the intention of their performance was merely artistic.

Within the group of women who would like to turn back time to never have taken off their clothes in front of the cameras are Natalie Portman, Kate Wilnslet and Emilia Clarke, according to a note published by Univisión.com in which they collect the statements made by each of them in different interviews.

Actress Amanda Seyfried arrives at Givenchy’s Ready to Wear’s Fall-Winter 2013-2014 fashion collection presented Sunday, March 3, 2013 in Paris. (AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer) (Zachary Scheurer)

Amanda Seyfried, actress of “Mean Girls” and “Mamma Mia” acknowledges that her martyrdom began for having done nudes so young.

Currently, the 36-year-old actress regrets the scenes she did for “Lovelace”, as revealed in an interview for Porter Magazine, published on August 8 of this year.

“Being 19 years old, walking around without my underwear, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why”.

Photos: Paramount Pictures 20 years after the premiere of the super successful film Titanic, by director James Cameron.

Kate Winslet starred in one of the most epic scenes in cinema, when Rose posed nude for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) to draw her in ‘Titanic’ (1997).

Fifteen years after the premiere of the film, the British actress spoke about the scene in an interview for ‘The Sun’.

“I wish I hadn’t shown so much skin, but I was young and I knew I had things to prove.”

Photos: Neflix/Paramount Pictures Annihilation Annihilation Annihilation is based on the science fiction trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer (Paramount Pictures)

Natalie Portman starred in the 2007 film ‘Hotel Chevalier’, in which she posed naked for the camera.

Three years later he expressed, in an interview for the WENN newspaper, that he was disappointed that his nude was what generated the most interest in the film.

“It really depressed me that half of all the reviews on (‘Hotel Chevalier’) were about nudity. It made me think I shouldn’t have done it.”

Due to that bad experience, he says that he would never do a nude again.

“I think (nudity) is beautiful in movies, and sex is such an important part of life. I just don’t want to do something that ends up as a screenshot on a porn site,” Portman said.

Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ launched Emilia Clarke to fame, but at what cost?

The British actress had to show her naked body in many scenes of the HBO series, something that made her feel quite uncomfortable.

“I’ve had fights on set where I was like, ‘No, the sheet stays on,’ and they were like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your ‘Game of Thrones’ fans. And I was like, ‘Fuck you,'” Clarke said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in November 2019.

In that interview, he also revealed that since he was only 22 years old, he believed that he had no chance to demand anything, except for nude scenes.

The actress says that the only good thing about the experience was the company of actor Jason Momoa –Khal Drogo–, because he always helped and cared for her in the scenes.

“He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being. He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where he didn’t know that he needed to be taken care of.”

After the first season, Clarke became more empowered and that is why she asked the production to have fewer nude scenes and from the fifth season onwards she had a body double (Rosie Mac) for these types of scenes.

Actress Helen Mirren signs a poster for her movie “The Queen,” at the American Cinematheque tribute to Mirren at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) (DanSteinberg)

Hellen Mirren, currently 77 years old, has been acting for more than five decades and between those many years she made several tapes in which she posed without clothes, yes, when she was a young girl.

Like the previous actresses, she expressed, in an interview in 2005 for Venice, that she never agreed with such scenes.

“I’ve always had trouble doing nudes. She hated it! However, she hated the fact that she hated him. It is never a comfortable thing.

“I have never enjoyed it, never. It’s always mortifying. But I always felt like it was something I should get over as well. I may seem uninhibited, but believe me I’m not!”