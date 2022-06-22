Celebrities who respect the ‘non-binary’ identity of their children

JLo she commented, amused, “I have a hard time when it comes out. But it’s worth every penny because it’s my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you’ll do me a favor.” On stage the duo sang A Thousand Yearsof Christina Perry. Emme he used a microphone with the colors of the rainbow. She sang parts of Born in the USAof Bruce SpringsteenY Let’s Get Loudfrom his mom.

Hollywood sets the example

Several have been the famous ones who gave the accolade to their heiresses and heirs when they decided to follow their hearts and the same if they are children, wear dresses or cut their hair if they are girls or wear a suit; the evolution in our time has allowed Hollywood to feel like a precedent when it comes to respecting the wishes of the youngest.

Angelina Jolie always supports all the decisions of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

One of these examples Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt put it, who knew how to defend and they respected the idea of Shiloh when he asked them to be called Johnat eight years old. Brangelina They were the most willing to push her desires in terms of style, to wear suits on red carpets and even paid for her treatment not to develop as a girl.

“She likes to dress like a boy, she wants to be a boy, so we had to cut her hair, she likes to wear everything as a boy, she thinks he’s one of the brothers, “he said at the time Angeline. Although recently we have seen Shiloh very feminine, wearing designer dresses and makeup, a new decision in which her mother is fully supportive.