Celebrities who retire but do not retire

Like a bucket of cold water fell among the followers of the so-called head of the urban movement, daddy yankeethe news of his retirement of the music. He argued that he will dedicate himself to enjoying what he has achieved thanks to the affection that the public has shown him. One that has undoubtedly been well earned and deserved. However, this farewell will end with a good taste in your mouth: “Your best disk and turns”, at least that’s what he assured.

As expected, this information of being able to see him on stage “for the last time” generated great expectation, to the point of making him trending topic and cover of digital and written media.

“Formally, today I announce my retirement of music giving them my best production and my best concert tour”, he stated in a video that he posted on his social networks.

Although we do not doubt that -indeed- this is a retirement definitive, since he assures that he has been thinking about it for some time and that it is the perfect moment, since he is with energy, health and the highest level of his career, this decision reminds of other withdrawals or no withdrawals of some Famous who used this as a strategy to make their concert tours and productions very successful. Others just got tired of living normal lives and missed their years of fame. We are going to remember some of the most emblematic cases.

Jay Z

After the release of the now triple disk platinum-selling The Black Album in 2003, Jay-Z decided he had had enough of the music industry. His post-retirement plans seemed pretty solid: He became president and CEO of Def Jam Records and part owner of a basketball team. However, within a year, he was collaborating with Linkin Park and three years later he was back with a new album.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jay Z said he just couldn’t help it: “Something, when you love it, it always tugs at you and itches you.”

Anuel AA

In November 2021, the night after performing at the Latin Grammys and releasing his song about depression “Post Traumatic Stress”, Anuel AA announced that he was retiring from music.

At that time he said that he was not happy and that is why he was leaving. “I already want to retire and I never forget the beginning, but this is the end. Before, I dreamed of having my house in front of the sea, but I was happier in the federal one, ”she says in the subject.

He effectively stopped posting on his social networks and there was even speculation of a break with the Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G.

In January he returned and released “Reloj”, a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and then the album “Los Dioses” with Ozuna.

Enrique Iglesias

After announcing his retirement After his last tour with the singers Sebastian Yatra and Ricky Martin, Iglesias said in a talk: “I am at that moment in my life, that chapter of my life, which I think is the right time to stop.”

However, months later the artist acknowledged that he is not retiring.

“It’s not that I’m going to retire, just that I’m not going to release any more albums,” Enrique Iglesias himself began by explaining after his own announcement gave rise to his possible musical retirement. “The second volume will be released in 2022,” he added about this new work, of which the first part will be seen this Friday on the different platforms and that he planned to launch in 2018.

Justin Bieber

After several scandals that monopolized the pages of specialized media, the Canadian announced on December 24, 2014 that he was retiring, keeping it short and sweet with “My dear beliebersI am officially retiring.

After millions of tears fell from teenage fans, Bieber returned an hour later to announce that it was all a hoax. He said: “The media talks a lot about me. They make up a lot of lies and they want me to fail, but I will never let you, being a believer It is a lifestyle. Be kind to each other, forgive each other as God forgave us through Christ. Merry Christmas. I’LL BE HERE FOREVER.”

bad bunny

Another who said that the pandemic affected him was Bad Bunny and for this reason he announced that he was retiring… for several days.

Being interviewed by the announcer Mollusco about the alleged retirementhe expressed that one day he felt bad and wrote that, then he thought of the millions he would stop earning and it passed him by.

“For the moment we are going to take a little break of the music. We’re going to be doing a couple of things. We’re shooting here, making movies there. You have already seen the news, a couple of projects. We are going to stay active with you, but we are going to take a little break of music at the moment”, he explained.

Ozuna

The Puerto Rican urban singer with Dominican roots, Ozuna, constantly leaves social networks and deletes all the publications. But one day he worried his followers by saying that he was “retiring until everything is over”, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am going to retire until everything is back to normal,” he wrote on Twitter.

The break was for several days, as he continued to promote his album “Enoc” and his collaboration “Despeinada” with Colombian singer Camilo. Likewise, she promotes the album “Los Dioses” with Anuel AA and among the songs she liked “Como antes”.

At this time, he deleted everything from his networks again.

Barbra Streisand

She is an icon who has contributed to or released more than 60 albums. However, that number definitely would have been lower if he had stood by his 1999 proclamation that his Timeless tour would be his last. $70 million in ticket sales and audiences of 200,000 people later, Streisand had chosen the perfect way to bow out with a bang.

Except he didn’t, and he returned to performing with his 2006 Streisand tour, which grossed $92 million.

Actors and actresses

Shia LaBeouf

In 2014 Shai LaBeouf vowed to retire from public life after being embroiled in a plagiarism scandal… and proceeded to apologize for his plagiarism with a plagiarized apology.

Of course that retirement it didn’t last long, with Shia’s winning roles in American Honey and a Sia music video in recent years.

Brad Pitt

It was in 2011 in an interview with Australian television where Brad Pitt said that he planned to stop acting in three years. On 60 Minutes he said, “I’m really enjoying the production side of it, developing stories and putting those pieces together.”

Thankfully, Brad didn’t go by his word and we saw him working on the long-awaited Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with any director’s dream team: Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. Good decision, Brad.

Keira Knightley

In 2010, Keira Knightley pretty much packed it all up. This was at the height of her fame, post Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Duchess. It’s understandable how big this would have gotten to him.

She went on to attribute her return to acting to Carey Mulligan: “I didn’t know if I was going to go back to acting at all. I think for a long time I thought I wasn’t going to. I think I intended to never work again… Carey She’s a really good friend of mine and I thought if I started making movies again, she was someone who would take care of me.”

Veronica Castro

At the end of 2019, the Mexican actress Verónica Castro said goodbye to her profession, to which she dedicated 53 years, due to the controversy with the also actress Yolanda Andrade, who has said that they had a relationship in the past. Andrade even assured that they got married.

The legendary artist and mother of Cristian Castro could not stand it and wrote the following on her Instagram account: “I say goodbye to what I loved so much; my profession for 53 years, I gave my life with all my love, thanks for everything but I am exhausted from so much evil and, as I have been saying for many years, I want my peace. DLB (God bless you)”.

Then, in February 2020, he returned to the arena and to social networks and explained that he was going through difficult times, anticipating that if a good offer appeared, he would return to the artistic medium. “I love my job, I can’t put it aside,” said the actress who stood out in the Netflix series “The House of Flowers.”

On the sport

Michael Jordan

The considered best basketball player in history had several failed withdrawal attempts. The first time occurred in 1993 after the murder of his father. Obviously this affected him a lot and he could fall into depression. A year later he surprisingly switched to baseball, but in 1995 it only took two words to confirm his return to basketball: “I’m back.”

Michael Schumacher

Considered by many to be the best driver in Formula 1, he retired for the first time in 2006 shortly after winning the race in China, but with the title going to Fernando Alonso. He returned to the fray in 2012 in the Mercedes team. In 2012, after the announcement of the hiring of Lewis Hamilton in his team, Schumacher confirmed his definitive retirement.

Manny Ramirez

His retirement unplanned occurred in 2011. After being notified by Major League Baseball of a matter under the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the statement said. “Instead of proceeding with the process under the Program, Ramírez informed Major League Baseball Leagues to retire as an active player.” The Tampa Bay Rays received notification from the commissioner’s office that Manny Ramirez decided to retire after being brought to his attention regarding an anti-drug program issue. “Obviously we are surprised and disappointed by this news,” they said. the Rays in a statement.

In 2020, almost a decade later, at 48 years old, the Dominican signed to be a player coach for the Sydney Australia Blue Sox team. At the time, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Ramírez had agreed to a one-year deal with the Sydney Blue Sox to be a player-coach, with a club option for a second year.

at the local level

The Greater Horse

When we talk about retreats that later did not take place, the late singer and songwriter always comes to the mind of Dominicans Johnny Ventura. It was in 2006 the first time that the legendary Dominican merengue player announced that he would definitively retire from music and politics to dedicate himself to his family, to business and to writing two books. “Everyone has to run a section, mine has been quite long and it’s already covered,” Ventura told the AP agency.

At the time, he said that he psychologically prepared himself for his departure, and that one of the reasons why he would no longer be on stage is that he would not allow his followers to see his artist in decline. However, later this never materialized and the merengue player continued as active as ever. In fact, before his recent death, he was recording songs and was preparing a concert.

The “retirement” of 6 hours of the Conscious Pencil

In February 2021, the rapper wrote on his Instagram account a “See you always”. But, it didn’t even take six hours for the “Dad of rap” to repent to give the “pencilists” a break.

“Which one retirement what music?… Say retirementhow much donkey pen, gentlemen, “wrote Pencil, implying that he was not retiring, rather apparently he was moving away from social networks.

However, in the text he wrote hours before, it was not what the “pencilists” understood. “It’s time to enjoy 20 years of sacrifices, I love you,” was the message from Avelino Figueroa, the rapper’s real name.

Crazy Design

The urban Creole Crazy Design also announced that he was retiring from music in 2020, although he later returned. Apparently, his personal problems led him to announce his no retirement.

Those who do retire with a goodbye tour

Various Famous singers have decided to end their careers this 2022 with their goodbye tours; The list is headed by the legendary Joan Manuel Serrat, who is joined by José Luis Perales, Lolita Flores and Sinéad O’Connor.