Celebrities who said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas

various celebrities in love have come to Las Vegas, United States, to reconfirm their lovealthough in some cases that Romance it hasn’t lasted long.

Printed version

One of the latest fairy tale stories on this site has been the couple made up of kourtney kardashian42 years old, and Travis Barker46. Although some consider that this marriage is invalid.

The rumors They emerged after they attended the Grammy Awards. The couple would have asked for an Elvis to officiate the ceremonynoted “TMZ”.

With papers or without them, the couple joins, with this wedding surprise, to many other celebrities who have shown their love for Las Vegas.

The couple had engaged in October 2021, on the beach of Montecito, in California (United States), surrounded by candles and red roses.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

However, what other couples took Las Vegas to swear eternal love. Here we tell you.

–Britney Spears left traces with his wedding in this place, because it was fleeting. It was all in 2004 when she married her childhood friend Jason Alexander. This union only lasted 55 hours.

– Melanie Griffith and don johnson they met on a set in 1973. They were married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 1976. Their love lasted six months.

SEE ALSO: Balanced plate method: Keys and recommendations

Although the flame of love was rekindled after a few years, because they came together and had Dakota Johnson on October 4, 1989. On this second occasion, they separated in 1994.

– Bruce Willis and Demi Moore They were married in 1987, they had only been in a relationship for three months.

Their three daughters were born from this love: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28. However, as is often the case with celebrity couples, the love fizzled out and they parted ways for peace in 2000. After this, they have remained friends. Their relationship is admirable among celebrities who are exes.

– Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, also came together at this famous American spot. Their wedding took place in 2000 after starring together in the movie “Pushing Tin” just a year earlier. In 2003 the famous separated.

– Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere and they sealed their love in Las Vegas in 1991. In 1995 they ended their union.

SEE ALSO: Pioneering women in mathematics are honored by Fundapromat

Look what our Youtube channel has!