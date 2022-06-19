Celebrities who spoke proudly of their sexuality

Every June 28th, the world celebrates the International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day to commemorate the date that began the gay liberation movement with the Stonewall pub riots in New York in 1969.

Diego ramos

In the program PH (We can talk) in May 2020, the actor Diego ramos (47) was encouraged to talk about his intimate life. The famous actor also introduced his partnerexplained why he preferred to keep that side of his privacy on the sidelines, and made an emotional reflection on love.

Pablo Alboran

“I am here to tell you that I am homosexual and that nothing happens”, were the words with which the Spanish singer Pablo Alborán freed himself in a video posted on his Instagram account. A brave gesture for which many other celebrities, and also non-celebrities, applauded him.

Neil Patrick Harris

As a result of a kiss with Burt Reynolds, the actor discovered his sexual orientation, in a totally accidental way during the filming of the series BL Stryker. Until now, he declared himself bisexual and today he has a beautiful family with David Burtka.

“I am happy to dispel any rumors or misunderstandings and am very proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest. And I feel very fortunate to work with wonderful people in the business that I love,” the actor said in 2006.

Cara Delevingne

The model spoke openly about her sexuality and does not rule out men from her choices for sentimental issues. Although she believes that their common interest is little more than sexual, she generally prefers only friendship.

His best-known relationships with women were with actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Ashley Bensonand also with the singer st vincent. Recently she “confessed” pansexual because she falls in love with the person.

Kristen Stewart

After breaking his relationship with his partner in the ‘Twilight’ saga Robert Pattinson for being unfaithful to director Rupert Sanders, Kristen Stewart went on to have relationships with women. His best-known girlfriends were Alicia Cargilewho was also his personal assistant, and the French singer known as Soko.

Amber Heard

It was in 2010 at the 25th anniversary gala of GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) when the actress made her bisexuality public. Amber had a four-year relationship with the photographer Tasya Van Ree with which he even celebrated a kind of wedding.

Ricky Martin

More than a decade ago, in an interview, Ricky Martin denied his homosexuality for fear of the response of the people and the media. But in 2010 she denied it through his Twitter account: ‘I am proud to say that I am a gay man and feel blessed to be who I am’. The reception of the news was more than positive.

Caitlyn Jenner

One of the greatest examples that has occurred worldwide has been the case of Caitlyn Jenner. To make others understand that sexual identity and sexual orientation are different concepts. the father of the sisters Jenner and, in turn, stepfather of the Kardashiansthe Olympic champion and one of the most important men in the United States decided in his maturity to undergo a sex change transformation and live her life fully as a homosexual woman, since her orientation remains the same as before the operation.

Miley Cyrus

Although currently he resumed his relationship with the actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus He has never hidden his bisexuality. The model Stella Maxwell It was his most mediatic partner.

Lindsay Lohan

The queen of scandals is not afraid to tell her intimacy and published a list of all her lovers on a night out with her friends. Among those mentioned were Adam LevineZac EfronJustin Timberlake, Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, James Franco, Colin Farrell, Evan Peters and Wilmer Valderrama…until it came samantha ronsonwith whom he fell madly in love.

After that relationship ended, she says that ‘lesbianism has been just one more stage of her life’, now returning to heterosexuality.

Matt Bomer

no one explained why Matt Bomer He did not get to play Christian Gray if he is obviously the living image of the tycoon in fiction. It seems that his sexual condition did not fit the role of ‘alpha male’, protagonist of the famous trilogy. Matt preferred to be who he is, with the benefits and consequences of it.

She married quietly in 2011 with simon halls and are the parents of three children. The news about his homosexuality was made public at the gala New Generation Arts and Activism when he received the award and dedicated it to his family.

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster took advantage of a Golden Globes delivery to say her ‘non-speech’: ‘I’m just going to let it out loud and proud… I’m single. I hope you’re not disappointed because there’s not going to be a big coming out speech. Thousands of years ago I came out of the closet.

The actress continues to freak out why people expect that being gay is something that ‘has to be declared’. Heterosexuality is not advertised, so why homosexuality?