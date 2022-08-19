Celebrities who started their career in Hollywood as a child
Child actors have long been a controversial topic in Hollywood and beyond, and while some choose to leave the industry once they’re grown, others continue to act well into adulthood.
Here are some child actors who retired early and others who continued to act:
1.
Retired early: Jennette McCurdy.
Jennette, who started acting at the age of eight, starred in two Nickelodeon sitcoms before deciding to walk away from acting.
She discussed her decision to quit acting in 2021 on her podcast, Empty Insideand said, “I quit a few years ago because I didn’t want to do it at first.”
At present, he is mainly dedicated to writing. In the new memories of him, I’m glad my mother dieddetails the abuse she suffered as a child actress and how she was only able to walk away and heal after her mother’s death.
two.
She continued acting: Brie Larson.
Brie started acting in 1998, when she was only 9 years old. Her first role was in a sketch for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
The girls of the 2000s will also remember her playing some evil girls in If I had 30 Y Slumber party when I was about 15 years old.
As an adult, she has won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for The room and an Emmy for The Messy Truth VR Experience. And there’s no sign that he’s going to quit.
3.
Retired early: Shirley Temple.
Shirley is probably the most famous child actress of all time. She began working as an actress when she was only four years old and built up an incredible catalog throughout her childhood.
At the age of 22, she decided to retire from acting, and ended up working in politics for most of her life, eventually becoming ambassador to Ghana and then Czechoslovakia before her death in 2014.
Four.
He continued to act: Jodie Foster.
Aside from commercials, Jodie’s first acting role was when she was just 5 years old on the television series Mayberry RFD. She continued to do mostly television work as a child.
When she was just 14 years old, she earned her first Oscar nomination for playing a child sex worker in the film Taxi driver.
He now has two Oscars (for defendants Y The silence of the inocents), and his most recent film, The Mauritanianearned him a third Golden Globe.
5.
Early retirement: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
They are actually two child actresses, but they worked together for most of their careers before focusing on other professional projects, such as their The Row and Elizabeth & James fashion lines.
Ashley left him first, being her last major role Move over, this is New York in 2004, and Mary-Kate followed after her last role in the heart of the beast in 2011.
Mary-Kate said in 2012: “If I ever go back [a Hollywood]It won’t be as an actress.”
6.
He continued to act: Scarlett Johansson.
Scarlett made her film debut at just nine years old in the film A Boy Called Northbut even earlier she had already made her off-Broadway theater debut opposite Ethan Hawke at age eight.
Since then he has not stopped working, winning a Tony Award for the work panorama from the bridge in 2010 and earning two Academy Award nominations for story of a marriage Y JojoRabbit. She was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2021.
7.
Retired early: Peter Ostrum.
Peter has exactly one acting role under his belt, and it’s the title role of Charlie in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
After filming was completed, he thought about pursuing an acting career, but quickly fell in love with veterinary medicine and decided to pursue it.
8.
He continued acting: Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Joseph was discovered by a manager while acting in a preschool play, and by age six had already made his television movie debut. But perhaps his best-known childhood role was in the television series Martian thingswhich premiered when he was 14 years old.
Now, in addition to acting, he also directs, produces and manages an online media platform called HitRecord. He has even won two non-acting Emmys for his work on HitRecord.
9.
Retired early: Mara Wilson.
Mara started to lose interest in film acting around the time she started to stop playing the child roles she had played.
He said in 2013: “Hollywood didn’t want me at the time, and I was over it too. So, after a while, it seems like a mutual breakup.”
Although he continues to act, he currently devotes himself largely to writing. She even wrote a memoir of hers about her experiences as a child actress, titled Where I am now?
10.
She continued acting: Kat Dennings.
Kat begged her parents to let her act as a girl and finally got her way when she was nine years old.
He landed his first television role in sex in the city when he was 13, and later briefly starred opposite Brie Larson in the comedy A father in trouble. His first movie was the 2002 DCOM The scream teambut did not get his first feature film, the summer girlup to 17 years old.
More recently, you’ve probably seen her as Jules in doll face or reprising his role as Darcy from Thor in WandaVision Y Thor: love and thunder.
eleven.
Retired early: Eva Amurri.
The daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, Eva began acting in movies and television shows as a child, sometimes alongside her mother.
She stopped acting in 2016, shortly after starting her Happily Eva After lifestyle blog. That said, it’s possible that she’ll be coming out of retirement soon, as she recently acted in her first project in seven years, the television series monarch.
12.
He continued acting: Kristen Stewart.
Kristen was discovered by an agent when she was performing in a Christmas show at the age of eight. Within a year, she landed a non-speaking role in the DCOM. Triton by accident.
She played Jodie Foster’s daughter in the panic room when he was 11, and then went on to land starring roles in speak, Catch That Kid Y Zathura.
Twilight it premiered when he was 18, at which point he rose to fame. She focused mostly on independent film after finishing the movies of Twilight, although lately he has been in charge of some blockbusters. He got an Oscar nomination for spencer.
13.
Retired early: Amanda Bynes.
Amanda was a comedic powerhouse as a child, and her career only grew as she got older.
However, after finishing filming It is said of me in 2010, he announced his retirement by tweeting, “I don’t like acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.”
Amanda has also had mental health and legal issues that culminated in a conservatorship, which recently ended. During that time, she graduated from the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising.
14.
He continued to act: Christian Bale.
Christian’s first role was in the telefilm Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna when he was ten years old, but his big break came when he landed the lead role in Empire of the Sun when I was 13 years old.
His other notable child performances include Newsies and the adaptation of little women from 1994.
Of course, he’s still a household name today, and has even won an Oscar for his performance in The fighter.
fifteen.
Retired early: Omri Katz.
Following a successful acting career that began at the age of seven and lasted into his teens, Omri played his last role in a short film in 2002.
Despite having retired from acting, he participated in the virtual meeting of Abra Cadabra in 2020, In Search of the Sanderson Sistersand has a cameo, in case you want a greeting.
16.
He continued acting: Jake Gyllenhaal.
Jake’s first role was in the movie Friends… always friends When I was ten. However, his parents did not let him go for two months to participate in the male ducks the following year, and they encouraged him to take a break from acting to go to college.
However, he dropped out of Columbia University after just two years, and has been constantly performing ever since. She won a BAFTA for Secret in the mountain and has been nominated for an Oscar for the same role, a Tony for acting for Sea Wall/A Lifeand two Tonys for best play for its production.
17.
Retired early: Kay Panabaker.
Despite her successful Disney career, which began when she was 11 years old, Kay’s last acting project was a voice role in A Chihuahua from Beverly Hills 3: Long live the Party! in 2012.
Since then, she has been a zookeeper. In response to questions about why she left him, she tweeted in 2016 that she “just lost her love for acting” and that she loves her current job.
18.
He kept acting: Ethan Hawke.
Ethan started out professionally a bit late compared to the other actors on this list. He went to his first audition at age 14 and landed a role in The explorerswhich was also River Phoenix’s first film.
After the film performed poorly at the box office, disappointment caused him to turn away from acting; she later said, “I would never recommend a child act.” But she came back with The death poet Society.
Since then he has had a long and steady career, and has been nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Tony.
19.
Retired early: Lisa Bonet.
Lisa became a household name as Denise Huxtable, but quit acting in the early 2000s to focus on family. She has three children, including, of course, Zoë Kravitz.
Over the years she has had occasional roles, often as a guest on television series, but nothing in the last five years.
twenty.
He continued acting: Kaley Cuoco.
Kaley participated in her first film, virtuosity, at nine years old. After that, she did a few minor roles until landing a lead role on the sitcom 8 SimpleRules.
He has continued to act and has received two Emmy nominations for his performance in the television series The Flight Attendant.
twenty-one.
Finally, he retired early: Taylor Momsen.
Taylor landed her first national commercial at age three, and a string of iconic roles followed her into her teens.
However, his passion was always music. She said in 2021, “When I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, I quit all my other jobs to just focus on music.”
She is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the rock band The Pretty Reckless since 2009.
