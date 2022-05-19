celebrities who support him and make it clear that they are on his side

The legal battle between Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard for defamation It is still going on and now not only the fans support the actor, but also some famous people have joined.

And they agree that the accusations of the protagonist of Aquaman were unfair against her ex, and damaged his image, turning the actor into a victim.

Many stars keep silent and prefer to stay out of the battle, but another s celebrities made their position clear, and showed that they support the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, according to the media Page Six.

Celebrities who support Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston showed his support for Johnny Depp in a very subtle way, but making it clear that he is on their side.

And the actress She began following Johnny on Instagram after the trial began, and the actor followed her as well.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock He also sided with Johnny, and during one of his shows on his world tour, in the UK, he talked about Amber and the actor.

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the hell is she up to? She got into her bed! She is fine, but she is not fine” , said the actor, making it clear that he supports the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Jason Momoa

Just like Jennifer Aniston Jason Momoa also made it clear that he’s on Johnny’s side by following him on Instagram.

Also, it was revealed that Jason did not have a good relationship with Amber in the Aquaman movie, where she was his co-star.

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz, who worked with Johnny on Pirates of the Caribbean, also endorsed her partner and made it clear that he is a talented and kind man.

“I was always impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his sense of humor. I have seen Johnny in different situations and he is always nice to everyone. He is one of the most generous people I know. I filmed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ during my pregnancy, my husband and I will never forget his sweetness, protection and kindness during that time”highlighted the famous.





