Celebrities who take the opportunity to do social work

For many artists, fame and success go beyond concerts, filming or red carpets.

Some have capitalized on their popularity to support certain causes they feel drawn to or committed to.

Taking advantage of the fact that today we commemorate International Women’s Day, we dedicate this space to celebrities who, in addition to being talented, have taken advantage of their fame to make some social initiatives visible with the intention of making this world a better place.

In the tutorial, the best shoes for the winter / spring transition.

Remember that Gurú can solve all your doubts about fashion and style, write to [email protected]or make your query on Twitter at @Gurudel Estilo, or on Facebook, at Gurú del Estilo with the hook logo (like and follow us!), in addition to finding many other surprises such as red carpets, designer collections, many photos , tips and other things parents.

jane fonda

Speaking of social commitment and public figures, it is imperative to refer first to Jane Fonda. In addition to being one of Hollywood’s most beloved veteran performers, the leading actress has been inclined from a young age to support a wide variety of social causes, including when she joined the movement to end the Vietnam War, in the decade of 70’s.

Another of the causes to which he has joined is in favor of the environment, which is why he joined the Greenpeace organization as a partner to support different programs to safeguard the planet.

When former President Donald Trump announced that the United States would leave the Paris Agreement, Jane joined the Fire Drill Fridays contingent, which marched peacefully to Capitol Hill every Monday to warn of the risks of climate change.

On four occasions, Jane was arrested. Hence, the images of her while she was handcuffed became viral.

“We cannot let them continue to empower companies that profit financially from the destruction of our planet,” Fonda wrote, urging people to take action.

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz is another of the celebrities who, like Jane Fonda, has been concerned about the accelerated deterioration that the world is presenting, which is why she supports many organizations that seek to reverse the damage to the planet.

One of the actions she has undertaken is to support PETA, the organization of people for the ethical treatment of animals, where she was ambassador and image of a campaign that promoted the stop using animal skins for making clothes.

“Finally, many designers have decided not to wear fur, and I’m looking forward to the day when an animal isn’t in a cage, or captured and killed for its fur,” the Spanish actress told PETA.

But climate change and the preservation and respect for animals are not Cruz’s only initiatives. It is also known that it supports the research and treatment of children with cancer. In addition, she participates in the Write Her Future project, promoted by the cosmetic firm Lancôme, which supports underprivileged girls in educational matters.

Emma Watson

Who has left the sets and recording forums for now is Emma Watson, who rose to fame for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” saga.

The 31-year-old actress has now focused on supporting different social causes.

One of them is as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Organization, with which she seeks to promote empowerment programs among young people.

She also collaborates in the He For She program that promotes gender equality and “has worked to promote fair trade and organic clothing, and has served as an ambassador for Camfed International, a movement to educate girls in rural Africa” writes UN Women about Watson.

kim kardashian

The reality star made headlines in 2019 when she decided to finance a group of lawyers to represent Cyntoia Brown who, in 2006, as a teenager at just 16 years old, murdered the man who had paid to have sex with her.

During the trial, in that year, the young woman was tried as an adult and was finally sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her abuser, with the possibility of obtaining her freedom from 2055.

The case picked up steam again in 2011, when the BBC presented a documentary about Cyntoia’s trial. Several celebrities showed their dissatisfaction with how justice had acted against the minor, including Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, Ashley Judd and Kim Kardashian.

“The system has failed. It breaks my heart to see a young victim of sex trafficking who, when she had the courage to resist, is sentenced to life in prison. You have to do better and do the right thing. I’ve called my lawyers to see what we can do to fix this,” Kanye West’s ex-wife wrote on social media.

Finally, Cyntoia obtained her freedom in 2019 thanks to the group of lawyers that Kim herself financed, who managed to get Bill Haslam, Governor of Tennessee, to pardon her from office, although on the condition of serving 10 years of probation.

Before Cyntoia’s case, Kim had already supported other similar causes by offering legal help, such as in the case of African-American Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in Alabama for a crime of drug trafficking, although without violence. Kim also contributed to the release of Chris Young, sentenced to life in prison for possession of half a gram of cocaine and marijuana, who finally got his freedom thanks to the support of the businesswoman.

Laverne Cox

The actress from the series “Orange is the new black” has not only managed to make a place for herself in Hollywood as a trans woman, but has also joined various altruistic projects that support people from the LGBTIQ+ community.

Since rising to international fame on the Netflix series, Laverne has harnessed the media spotlight to become an activist for transgender and transsexual people.

One of the great initiatives that he has supported is denouncing the few job opportunities that trans people have, as in Hollywood itself. Thanks to his proselytism, she managed to appear on the cover of “Time” magazine.

In addition, she is the first trans girl to be nominated for Actress for the Emmy Awards.

Currently, Laverne has a part in the recently released Netflix series, Inventing Anna.

Hi Guru,

What shoes are best to wear when it’s not as cold as in winter, but spring hasn’t arrived yet? Laida

Hi Laida

An excellent option are chunky loafers, not as covered as boots, nor as exposed as sandals. In addition, they will be super trendy all year round, so it is a good investment. Guru kisses, XOXO