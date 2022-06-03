Celebrities who talk about their love life and those who do not
Everything we’ve learned about the sex lives of these celebrities has been against our will.
1.
They share everything: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
They have shared that they drink each other’s blood “only for ritual purposes” and that Megan’s engagement ring has “thorn bands” with sharp points, meaning that when Megan tries to remove the ring the thorns sink into her. skin and cause pain. Megan recently told Glamour: “It’s so weird that they judge you for something like, ‘so what if I’m in a BDSM relationship?’ And I said yes, do you have a problem with that? I want. I shouldn’t be marginalized from the feminist community, because that’s something I want for myself. That’s how I feel sexual power, experiencing it that way.”
two.
Prefers privacy: Harry Styles
Harry recently explained that, during his time with One Direction, he had a “cleaning clause” in his contract, which meant that if he stepped out of line in the eyes of the record label, his career would be effectively over. . He also shared why he doesn’t talk about his sexuality publicly: “For a long time, I felt like the only thing that belonged to me was my sex life. I was so embarrassed about it, embarrassed that people even knew I was I was having sex, let alone with whom. With my friends I’ve been very open about it, but that’s my personal experience; it’s my thing.”
3.
Shares it all: Rihanna
In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2011, she said: “I like being in charge, but I love being submissive. Being submissive in my bedroom is so much fun. You can be a damsel and have a male who is in charge of everything. That’s sexy to me. I work a lot and have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to intimacy, I like to feel like I’m somebody’s girl. I like being spanked. It’s fun being tied up. I like it to be spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overplanned – you have to stop, go downstairs to get the whip… I’d rather have him use his hands.”
Four.
Prefers privacy: Billie Eilish
In an interview with Elle, Billie indicated that, due to her growing fame, she has endured too much scrutiny for what she wears, who she hangs out with, “or [por su] sexuality.” And he continued denouncing the double standard between male and female celebrities: “I mean, yes, that’s everyone’s problem, right? No. Why don’t they treat men with the same energy?”
5.
Shares it all: Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy told Cosmopolitan that she and her husband, John Legend, are, in fact, members of the mile-high club. As he shared: “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, first class on a commercial flight. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those capsule seats. I think we should be given a trophy for that. We’re by no means perverts, but let’s just say we’re open to experiencing things. We don’t have a problem with showing affection in public. When we go to a restaurant, he loves that I wear dresses, because that’s how I like it. can rub thighs. I’d love to see more married couples doing it!”
6.
Prefers privacy: Lili Reinhart
In 2020, when some of Lili’s phrases were taken out of context explained the exact reason why he almost never talks about his relationships in public: “I would never talk so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s tremendously private.”
7.
They share everything: Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers
They both identify as polyamorous and have an open marriage. Bethany explained, “When we got married, part of it was having that legal bond, being [una] family, knowing we were going to be family with each other.” In 2021, Nico told the podcast Call Her Daddy that currently they were only having sex with each other and only for her to get pregnant. “Right now, when it comes to sex, I feel like it’s f*cking stupid. Don’t get me wrong, I love sex; it’s a beautiful thing, it’s an extension of love. But from a physical point of view, this idea of quick dose, it’s like getting high. It’s like finishing. It’s just that now I’m living in a different chakra, higher, let’s say.”
8.
Prefers privacy: Taika Waititi
Last summer, after photos of Taika, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson kissing each other aired, nearly breaking the internet, Taika was asked about the encounter. And she just said, “I think in the world of the internet everything happens pretty fast. And also: ‘Is it that important like this?’ No, not really. I wasn’t doing anything wrong. It’s okay.”
9.
Shares It All: Will Smith
In his autobiography, Will shared memories of his early relationship with now-wife Jada: “We drank every day and had sex multiple times a day, every day, for four months straight. I started to wonder if this It was a competition. Either way, for me, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to sexually satisfy this woman, or (2) I was going to die trying.”
10.
Prefers privacy: Kerry Washington
In an interview with Ebony, she explained that she likes to keep her love life out of the tabloids: “At a certain point, I realized that living my relationship in the public eye was no longer serving me, so I just stopped. I share a lot about my work, about my lifestyle and about my professional friendships. But I don’t share things that involve my personal life.”
eleven.
Shares it all: Dolly Parton
Dolly explained that she and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, have an open relationship: “If we cheat on each other, we don’t know it, so if we do cheat on each other, then it’s very good for both of us. I don’t want to know if he’s cheating on me.” If I was cheating on him, he wouldn’t want to know. And if we find out and that makes the relationship work, then that’s fine too.”
12.
Prefer Privacy: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
In his documentary, miss americanTaylor shared, “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy the way I was trained to be. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.” And in a recent interview with Elle, Joe explained why they’ve maintained this privacy: “We live in a culture that is becoming more and more invasive… the more you give of yourself (and frankly, even if you don’t give at all), the more they’re going to give you.” put off”.
13.
Shares it all: Lady Gaga
In an interview with Grazia, she commented: “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was 17. But I have to say, even then, I wasn’t ready for it and it was an absolutely terrible experience. It wasn’t good at all.” And he went on to explain how her sex life has been throughout her maturity: “I’ve never stopped having safe sex; I have always asked men to get tested and wear protection, which has always been my rule. Otherwise, you are playing Russian roulette. In fact, I never enjoyed sex until two years ago. It was a proper monogamous relationship, in which I felt free enough to trust and also had enough self-esteem.”
14.
Prefers privacy: Ashton Kutcher
Recalling his marriage to Mila Kunis in 2013, he said: “You know, I’ve learned how valuable privacy is the hard way. And I’ve learned that there are a lot of things in your life that really benefit from privacy. And relationships. are one of them. And I’m going to do everything in my power to keep this relationship private.”
fifteen.
Shares it all: Jane Fonda
In The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Jane shared how her sex life has changed as she has aged. “While I am quite flexible and can kneel, [el sexo] it’s not as comfortable for me as it used to be before I had an artificial knee. [Prefiero estar] either lying down or sitting on a sofa with him on top of me.
16.
Prefers privacy: Kendall Jenner
In 2017, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’m not marrying anyone, I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or that serious in my life. If I’m not in a full relationship with someone, why would I have a relationship?” to make it public? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I tell the world? I think that’s a sacred thing.” He added: “It’s something between two people and you don’t have to interfere with anyone else’s opinion. People want drama. If I had a boyfriend, people would start saying all these kinds of things that would probably make us end the relationship. I’m doing my thing. I’m having fun. I’m being young.”
17.
They share everything: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
On Dean’s podcast, Daddy Issues, Tori revealed that in bed she is an “aggressive and very competitive butt”. She also talked about the time she put on a “vajazzle,” or genital decoration, for her husband and he told her it was “the sexiest thing ever.” She also joked about it, saying, “It may be a ‘choking hazard,'” as a way of explaining why Tori didn’t do it more often.
18.
Prefer Privacy: Vincent Kartheiser
In 2014, he told Vulture why he keeps his relationship with Alexis Bledel private: “It’s something I’ve come to realize about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and open that door to angry people who need to get their anger out, or worshipers who want to brag about it, then they end up shrinking. They devalue them; they weaken them. And it’s magic, love and all that… it’s a deeply spiritual thing, so it doesn’t feel right to share it with the world.”
19.
And finally, he shares it all: Robin Thicke
When asked what he would most likely whisper in the ear of his wife at the time, Paula Patton, he replied, “‘I can’t wait to get home and make love to you for two or three hours.'” He continued: “I like to get her to double-digit orgasms, as much as possible. It doesn’t happen all the time, but when I have the magic and the vibe, then it happens. Every few months, it’s like, bam! Repeated. Repeat! I like that he freaks out in the room.”
This post was translated from English.