Celebrities who took a break from social media: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and more

Looking for comfort, ASAP! For some celebrities, the best way to find peace is to take a break from cyberspace, where utter chaos reigns.

stars of which Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland took breaks from social media to refresh their minds, their mentions and their search history.

The “Bad Liar” singer, who at one point was the most followed person on Instagram, is a big fan of walking away from the internet when trolls bring her down.

“I haven’t, personally, in two years had social media on my phone,” she said during an Instagram Live in October 2020. “I use the platform, I make sure to approve and write things I want to write but I don’t watch it and it’s not on my phone.

Although the former Disney star had a lot of fans following her, she also had her fair share of haters, which made it difficult for her to use apps.

“I just felt like every day I woke up and was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ “, she explained. “These words hurt and they add nothing to my life and the truth is that they are lies. So that’s how I handled it, going, ‘You know what? I’ll get over it because I don’t think it helps me at all.

Even Kardashian, a true Instagram queen, took brief breaks from the app. After she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, she did not return to her accounts for three months.

Since then, the Skims founder has changed the way she posts and no longer adds Instagram Stories in real time.

“I learned from a bad experience I had when I was robbed that people really knew my every move,” she explained at a New York Times conference in November 2019. “They knew what I had, they knew where I was, what I was doing and that, for me, really changed the things that I post.

Now the keeping up with the Kardashians star waits a moment before sharing her life with her fans. “I always want people to feel like they’re on this journey with me,” she said. “But I can film something and then post it 30 minutes later when I’ve left, more for privacy. »

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities have retired from social media: